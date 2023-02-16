Rocky Grove’s Bobby Wyant made his last game at The Nest a memorable one Thursday evening against Youngsville. The Orioles’ senior center poured in a season-high-tying 28 points, 10 of which came in overtime, as coach Roy Sanner’s squad clinched the Tri-County Athletic Conference Division II’s top Class A seed for the District 10 playoffs with a 57-46 win in conference play.
LOAN OFFICER — Robert Good has been named vice president, mortgage loan officer for Farmers National Bank at the bank’s office in Cranberry. Good is joining Farmers team with more than 25 years of experience in customer relationship management, personal finance and lending.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman announced $75,086,000 in federal funding through the infrastructure law has been made available to address contaminants like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water.
PennDOT is inviting the public to view plans regarding the preservation project for the Wayne Richard Weaver Bridge that carries Route 1005 over the Clarion River in Clarion Borough and Highland Township in Clarion County.
Community Blood Bank, which is the exclusive blood supplier to 19 hospitals and seven Stat MedEvac bases throughout the region, will hold a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
CHAMBER MEMBERS — Six new members have joined the board of directors for the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce. They are Alexa Means (Laurel Realty/Elite Heating and AC), Nick Nosker (McKinley & Co. PC), James Pumphrey (LHP Family Enterprises), Megan Rowan (Penn Highlands Healthcare at…
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15th District, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Sanford D. Bishop Jr., of Georgia, introduced House Resolution 111 that celebrates the founding of the Boy Scouts of America.