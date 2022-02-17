Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain mixing with and changing to snow showers overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%.