Franklin High School students took two of the nine awards in a writing contest that included 1,700 entrants from almost 100 Pennsylvania schools. Seniors Hillary Porter, a first place winner, and Amy Greenfield, honorable mention, came away with two-thirds of the awards in the high school division — one of three in the competition.
LOAN OFFICER — Robert Good has been named vice president, mortgage loan officer for Farmers National Bank at the bank’s office in Cranberry. Good is joining Farmers team with more than 25 years of experience in customer relationship management, personal finance and lending.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman announced $75,086,000 in federal funding through the infrastructure law has been made available to address contaminants like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water.
PennDOT is inviting the public to view plans regarding the preservation project for the Wayne Richard Weaver Bridge that carries Route 1005 over the Clarion River in Clarion Borough and Highland Township in Clarion County.
Community Blood Bank, which is the exclusive blood supplier to 19 hospitals and seven Stat MedEvac bases throughout the region, will hold a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.