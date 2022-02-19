22 Years Ago - Feb. 19

Feb. 19, 2000Homer Page was crowned Franklin High School King of Hearts at the Sadie Hawkins Dance at the school. He is the son of Robert and Wendy Page of Utica. The event was sponsored by the Knightettes.
The donkey basketball game set for tonight at Rocky Grove Nigh School has not been canceled. The doors will open at 6 p.m. with the game scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Feb. 19, 2000Homer Page was crowned Franklin High School King of Hearts at the Sadie Hawkins Dance at the school. He is the son of Robert and Wendy Page of Utica. The event was sponsored by the Knightettes.
Timothy DeFoor, the Pennsylvania auditor general, released an audit report Wednesday that found problems with an agreement between Jefferson County commissioners and Service Access & Management of Berks County that was designed to mend the county’s Children and Youth Services (CYS) department.
Franklin fire chief Jim Wetzel gave a brief update about an adjustment regarding Venango County 911 during Wednesday’s meeting of the county’s Firefighters and Fire Chiefs Association at the Clintonville fire hall.
Pennsylvania auditor general Timothy DeFoor has found a number of problems in a 2018 contract between Jefferson County commissioners and Service Access & Management of Berks County that was designed to mend the county’s Children & Youth Services department.
WARREN — Due to the weather forecast of warm temperatures and significant rainfall, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced Allegheny National Forest will close all currently open all-terrain vehicle and off-highway motorcycle (ATV/OHM) trails at 8 a.m. today.
Celebrating their first birthdays today are Forrest Taylor Williams, son of Mason Williams and Kyla Parkinson of Oil City; Felix Irias-Boone, son of Brittany Boone and Erick Irias of Oil City and grandson of Eric and Sanya Boone of Oil City; and Lewis Ryan Bell, son of Ryan and Laura Bell of…
WARREN — State Rep. Kathy Rapp, whose 65th district includes Forest and Crawford counties, announced fire departments in those counties have been awarded money from a grant program administered by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.