Feb. 22, 2001

Brownie Troop 386 of Sandycreek Township will sell cookies from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Cranberry Mall and Franklin Kmart.

Community News

Getting it right

James Russell Gunning of Strattanville was among the PennWest-Clarion University students recently recognized as scholar athletes.

Thompson co-introduces legislation on whole milk

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15th District, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, of Washington state, along with 36 other House members, introduced the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, which would allow for unflavored and flavored whole milk to be offered in school cafeterias.

No snow? No problem
No snow? No problem

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

COOKSBURG —There was no snow at the annual Cook Forest Snowman in the Forest event Saturday but that didn’t stop an estimated 300 people from attending.