Feb. 22, 2001
Brownie Troop 386 of Sandycreek Township will sell cookies from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Cranberry Mall and Franklin Kmart.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 5:45 am
James Russell Gunning of Strattanville was among the PennWest-Clarion University students recently recognized as scholar athletes.
Gene and Beata Miller of Fertigs will celebrate their 50-year wedding anniversary Friday.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15th District, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, of Washington state, along with 36 other House members, introduced the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, which would allow for unflavored and flavored whole milk to be offered in school cafeterias.
(The Nifty at 90 Series in today's newspaper spotlights Bette Deets, of Hannaville. The article was submitted by her family.)
Oil City TOPS
Feb. 21, 2001
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will host a virtual public night, including a presentation on stars by Society president Dean Miskovich, at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Clarion-Limestone Area Scholastic Foundation has been helping students and graduates in the school district for more than a decade.
A total of 251 students at PennWest-Clarion University were honored as scholar-athletes at the annual Bob Carlson Scholar-Athlete Luncheon.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Registration of Franklin School District students entering kindergarten next year will be held next month.
Venango Tea Party Patriots to meet Saturday
Cranberry Class of 1973
UPMC Northwest is sponsoring a better breathing clinic for people who often have trouble breathing or who have chronic lung conditions such as emphysema, chronic bronchitis and non-reversible asthma.
Feb. 20, 2001
PennDOT and the Pennsylvania State Police are highlighting safe driving tips in conjunction with Highway Safety Law Awareness Week that runs through Saturday.
COOKSBURG —There was no snow at the annual Cook Forest Snowman in the Forest event Saturday but that didn’t stop an estimated 300 people from attending.
Justen Dunkle, a junior at Oil City High School, has been selected as the recipient of the annual Cole McMahon “Heart of Gold“ Memorial Award
(The Nifty at 90 Series in today’s newspaper spotlights Ramona Carrow of Oil City. The article was submitted by her family.)
St. John’s Episcopal holding Lenten events
Bridge Buddies
Bob and Connie Reed of Oil City will celebrate their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
District VIII of the Garden Clubs Federation of Pennsylvania will award a $1,000 Helen Roberge Scholarship for the 2023-24 academic year.
Feb. 19, 2001
Friends of the Franklin Public Library gathered for fun and food on Friday during the library’s Annual Bunco Party.
- Tiffany Nolf is the manager of All Seasons Temporaries in Franklin.
The Venango County Republican Party will hold a petition signing event for all Republican candidates at Razor’s Edge Hair Studio on West Park Street in Franklin from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.
The following students at Allegheny-Clarion Valley schools were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
Feb. 17, 2001
The Franklin Elks Lodge on Buffalo Street is hosting an in-person get-together Saturday for individuals who have been diagnosed with Down Syndrome, their families and their friends.
Patrick “Pat” Kline, a Forest County businessman and township supervisor, has announced his candidacy for Forest County commissioner.
Pamela J. Exley of Seneca has announced she is a candidate for Cranberry Township supervisor.
The Venango County and Clarion County Democratic Party Committees have announced petition signing events for Democratic candidates in the May 16 primary election.
Feb. 16, 2001
PennDOT is inviting the public to view plans of the preservation project for the Clarion River Bridge carrying Interstate 80 over the Clarion River in Monroe and Paint Townships in Clarion County.
Reservations for Venango Region Catholic School’s annual Heritage Gala and Auction to benefit local Catholic education are due by March 6.
Venango County Human Services is accepting nominations for the agency’s annual service awards.
Ah, the balmy breezes of spring...well, wait a moment and hold on to your gardening hats, it’s not quite spring yet, even if you left your coat at home Wednesday.