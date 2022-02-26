Feb. 26, 2000
The Cumberland Boys will perform at 7 p.m. today at Rocky Grove Avenue Presbyterian Church. Tickets are $7.50 for adults and $5 for children ages four to 12.
Denise Beichner, through her job as teller team lead at Northwest Bank in Oil City, is accustomed to speaking with adults about matters of finance.
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Feb. 21 with 10 members weighing in.
JOINS FACULTY — David Wilson of Pleasantville has joined the faculty at Northern Pennsylvania Regional College, where he will teach criminal justice at Pitt-Titusville’s Education and Training Hub. Wilson, a native of Oil City, has a long history of law enforcement in the region. He worked i…
Feb. 25, 2000
Franklin School District art students tore through the priming portion of their downtown Franklin mural in a day and a half as they finished up the priming Thursday morning.
The following students at Venango Technology Center were named to the list of excellence for the second quarter grading period:
Indivisible We Rise organized a winter sock drive to help spread awareness of homelessness in the Clarion area.
Registration for kindergarten classes at St. Stephen School for the 2022-23 school year will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 24.
HARRISBURG — Ahead of winter weather and icy conditions expected across most of the state tonight, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will implement vehicle restrictions on Interstates 79 and 80.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuele and Maryanne Richardson, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.
Feb. 24, 2000
Valley Grove School Board members discussed at their meeting Tuesday what to do with $11,000 the high school baseball team raised for a trip down South that the team had to cancel because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Franklin Preservation will host a program titled “Solar Energy for Historic Homes” from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, in the upstairs of Franklin Public Library.
Clarion County commissioners passed an ordinance at their meeting Tuesday that will create a county land bank.
Venango County is offering assistance to residents who pay rent through the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which was created to help renters dealing with financial challenges related to the pandemic.
Students at Rocky Grove and Franklin high schools will present “The SpongeBob Musical” at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 3-5, in the Rocky Grove auditorium.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area over the past seven-day reporting period has for the most part decreased.
Feb. 23, 2000
There were some errors in an article about local Edward Jones financial advisers in the newspaper’s Business Review and Forecast.
UPMC Northwest is sponsoring a better breathing clinic for those who have trouble breathing or who have chronic lung conditions such as emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and non-reversible asthma.
Application packets for the 12th annual Taste of Talent vocal competition are available online.
Forest Area School District will hold registration for students entering pre-K and kindergarten classes in the fall.
Christian Singles — The Christian Singles group of Oil City’s Second Presbyterian Church has planned several spring activities.
The Oil Region Ballet will present “Beauty and the Beast” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 4, and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
Feb. 22, 2021
The Mill Creek Coalition of Clarion and Jefferson counties announced Peter Dalby and Terry Morrow — MCC officers, Trout Unlimited members and retired Clarion University biology faculty members — received the Mayfly Award during the fall meeting of the PA Abandoned Mine Reclamation Conference.
Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), the young professionals organization of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, is accepting nominations for the 2022 Young Professional of the Year.
Nelson and Linda Whitling of Shippenville will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
Franklin Area School District has begun the kindergarten registration process for the 2022-2023 school year.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Mary Emanuele and Jane Hillard, first; Laura Flick and Karen Steele, second; and Frank Klinger and Maryanne Richardson, third.
Feb. 21, 2000
Nebraska Road (Route 3004) is closed from German Hill Road in Green Township to Sage Road in Green Township as a result of flooding.
The Venango County Regional Planning Commission is seeking local general contractors to include in its pool to perform rehabilitation projects on privately-owned homes throughout the county.
