Feb. 28, 2001
Hellig-Meyers Furniture Co. is closing its home furnishing store across the road from the Sugarcreek retail plaza on Route 8. Employees are conducting a liquidation sale there now, and business is limited to cash-and-carry purchases.
Franklin School Board members on Monday approved a field trip for several Franklin High School students to Youngstown State University for an English festival in April.
Community Playhouse Inc. will be holding auditions for “Leading Ladies” by Ken Ludwig at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Transit Annex at 206 Seneca St. in Oil City.
Rehearsals are in progress for the Rocky Grove High School production of “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical.”
Monday, Feb. 27
Feb. 27, 2001
Mary Ellen Karns of Franklin was married to Donald Karns before he passed away in 2013. Her parents were John and Anna Petersen, and her daughter’s name is Linda.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Charles Haun Jr., formerly of Rocky Grove. The article was submitted by his family.)
The Venango County Tea Party Patriots will hold a meet and greet session with candidates in the May primary election from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Cranberry Mall.
Feb. 26, 2001
PennDOT’s District 10, which includes Clarion and Jefferson counties, has announced the opening of the application period for the STAMPP Program.
Feb. 24, 2001
Hillman Cancer Center at UPMC Northwest will offer a free cancer support group from 5 to 6 p.m. this Monday, Feb. 27.
The City of Oil City will begin conducting demographic surveys today for a street reconstruction project on a part of Hasson Avenue from Deer Street to Park Road.
(The Nifty at 90 Series in today’s newspaper spotlights Bette Deets, of Hannaville. The article was submitted by her family.)
The annual Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival, which raises funds for the United Way of Clarion, will be held March 10-12 at Ramada by Wyndham in Clarion.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Mary Ellen Karns of Franklin. The article was submitted by her family.)
The Venango County Historical Society is sponsoring a program — “Bringing Back the Days of Monarch Park” — Saturday at the Franklin Public Library.
Venango Democrats to host petition signing breakfast
PennDOT maintenance crews in Clarion County are anticipating the beginning of shoulder grading and ditch cleaning operations in the county.
Michael Deibert of Seneca has announced his candidacy for Cranberry Township supervisor.
Isaiah Dunham, who served eight years on Oil City Council from 2014 to 2021, has announced his candidacy for Oil City mayor.
(The Nifty at 90 Series in today’s newspaper spotlights Betty Griffith of Monroe Township. The article was submitted by her family.)
Valley Grove School Board was presented with the tentative 2023-24 school year calendar during the panel’s work session Tuesday.
Feb. 23, 2001
RETIREMENT — Mark Wyant has retired from the Charles P. Leach Agency in New Bethlehem after working there 39 years. He joined the agency in 1983 selling home, auto and life insurance. He was an independent salesman who held a certified insurance counselor designation and specialized in natur…
Feb. 22, 2001
James Russell Gunning of Strattanville was among the PennWest-Clarion University students recently recognized as scholar athletes.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15th District, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, of Washington state, along with 36 other House members, introduced the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, which would allow for unflavored and flavored whole milk to be offered in school cafeterias.
Gene and Beata Miller of Fertigs will celebrate their 50-year wedding anniversary Friday.
UPMC Northwest is sponsoring a better breathing clinic for people who often have trouble breathing or who have chronic lung conditions such as emphysema, chronic bronchitis and non-reversible asthma.