Feb. 3, 2000

A public meeting to discuss Rockland’s 250-megawatt facility, a natural-gas fired plant designed to provide power during peak usage times, will be held at 7 p.m. today at the Rockland fire hall. The township supervisors are hosting the session.

Therapy dogs coming to Franklin Library
Community News

  • From staff reports

The Franklin Public Library has partnered with Paws 4 A Cause to provide a unique reading program for school age children from the area. Beginning Saturday, children may stop into the library and have a one-on-one reading session with a friendly, attentive, and certified therapy dog.

Club Notes

Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuele and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Frank Klinger and Pat Stewart, third.

CLA Honor Roll

The following students at Christian Life Academy were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:

  • From staff reports

The following students at St. Stephen Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:

A-C Valley, teachers approve 3-year pact

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News

FOXBURG — Allegheny-Clarion Valley School Board approved a new three-year contract with the district’s teachers union during the board’s regular voting meeting last month.

  • From staff reports

National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its quarterly adjustment to gas supply charges that takes effect today.

Getting It Right

Rachelle Surrena, the art teacher for students in grades seven through 12 in Franklin Area School District, wrote grants for Venango Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of Bridge Builders Community Foundations.

PROMOTED — Clarion County Community Bank (CCCB) announces the promotion of Lara Bell to Vice President, Senior Credit Officer, serving the entire bank.

ENGAGEMENT: Creighton/Wilkins
Brian and Darla Creighton of Cranberry have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their son, Jacob Creighton, to Taylor Wilkins, both of Raleigh, North Carolina.