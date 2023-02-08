Feb. 8, 2001

Three Rocky Grove Middle School students have designed a future city, Digisonia, and won second place in the regional round of the National Engineers Week Future City Competition.

ACV STUDENTS — Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District has named its students of the month. They are Samantha Cuprinka, Wyatt Albert and Sage Lutz, 8th grade; Cheyann Briggs, Eva Droddy and Hayden Armagost, 10th grade; Grace Barlett, 11th grade; and Ian Runyan, 12th grade.