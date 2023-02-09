Feb. 9, 2001
Frenchcreek Township’s planned sewer project has encountered yet another roadblock, this time in the form of Department of Environmental Protection concerns about the wastewater treatment plant designated for the project.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 4:43 am
Frenchcreek Township’s planned sewer project has encountered yet another roadblock, this time in the form of Department of Environmental Protection concerns about the wastewater treatment plant designated for the project.
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry & Tourism is accepting nominations through March 31 for its Historic Preservation Awards.
Pennsylvania Western University (Clarion, California, Edinboro) is hosting a series of virtual events this month honoring the legacies, accomplishments and struggles of African Americans throughout history.
Feb. 9, 2001
A Knox native has been endorsed by the state Republican Party for a seat on the Pennsylvania Superior Court.
The following students at Venango Catholic High School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the second-quarter grading period:
The following students at Saint Stephen School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the second-quarter grading period:
Graduates
Franklin Days snowbirds
Barrow Card Party
More than 280 Pennsylvania 4-H youth gathered to network and enhance their leadership skills during the state 4-H Leadership Conference over the weekend in State College.
A new bridge club, The Bridge Buddies, has been formed and is looking to expand its membership.
The steering committee for the Redbank Valley High School reunion that will be held July 8 at Redbank Municipal Park (Alcola Park) held its second organizational meeting with representatives from nine classes attending — 1963, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1979 and 1980.
The following students at East Forest Elementary School were named to the honors list for the second-quarter grading period:
The following students at West Forest Elementary School were named to the honors list for the second-quarter grading period:
The following students at West Forest High School were named to the honors lists for the second-quarter grading period:
The following students at East Forest High School were named to the honors lists for the second-quarter grading period:
Good Hope Christian Preschool will offer a full day preschool class in the fall.
TITUSVILLE — The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will hold a winter open house on Saturday, Feb. 18, where prospective students can learn more about the academic programs and training offered at the campus.
Feb. 8, 2001
Franklin native Ashley Smith has announced her candidacy for a Franklin City Council seat representing the 2nd District.
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that Klapec Trucking Co. is the Chamber’s 2022 Business of the Year and the Oil Region Library Association is the Community Partner in Business for 2022.
The 27th annual public meeting of the Colonel Drake Cultural Alliance will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at Billy’s Restaurant in Oil City.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
The following students at Rocky Grove High School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the second-quarter grading period:
The following students at Valley Grove Elementary School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the second-quarter grading period:
Dean’s List
Franklin Gardeners
ACV STUDENTS — Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District has named its students of the month. They are Samantha Cuprinka, Wyatt Albert and Sage Lutz, 8th grade; Cheyann Briggs, Eva Droddy and Hayden Armagost, 10th grade; Grace Barlett, 11th grade; and Ian Runyan, 12th grade.
The Friends of the Franklin Public Library will host Bunco games at the library on Friday, Feb. 17.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Mary Firster of Oil City. The article was submitted by her loved ones.)
The Redbank Valley Historical Society will hold its monthly membership meeting at 10 a.m. Monday at the History Center at 301 Broad St. in New Bethlehem.
The Good Hope/Zion Lutheran Ministry will serve its annual free pancake meal along with coffee and orange juice on Shrove Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the fellowship hall at Good Hope Lutheran Church.
Oil City Class of 1975
Feb. 7, 2001
Feb. 6, 2001
The annual Polar Plunge into Justus Lake at Two Mile Run County Park was held in very cold conditions Saturday as it was about 18 degrees in the air with a water temperature of 32.
Jim Speth, who is currently the president of Sugarcreek Borough Council, has announced he is a candidate for Venango County commissioner.
The Oil City Main Street Program spearheads many events and ongoing projects across town.
Luke Pentz of Emlenton, a drummer, was the first-place winner in the Celebration of Talent competition Saturday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
One of the Clarion County Jail’s two transport vehicles is no longer serviceable.