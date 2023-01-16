Jan. 16, 2001
Franklin's girls swim snapped a four-meet slide Monday night by beating Titusville, 108-56, in TCAC action. Franklin's boys made it a clean sweep by posting an 81-65 victory over the Rockets.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Peg Gregory of Oil City. The article was submitted by her family.)
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
School board member seeks commissioner post
The Clarion Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Main Street Center at 516 Main St. in Clarion.
Jan. 15, 2001
Keystone Class of 1961
GIVING OFFICER — Juliet Hilburn of Titusville has joined the Northwest Hospital Foundation as the annual giving officer and is responsible for coordinating annual giving programs within the Foundation. She will also be involved in all Foundation direct mail appeals, email and social media de…
Jeannie Lynn Ritchey, the acting Venango County treasurer, has announced her candidacy for the treasurer position.
Kevin Sprong of Titusville and Jennifer Gesing of Bear Lake in Warren County have been appointed to three-year terms on the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College board of trustees.
Cranberry Area School District is conducting a survey to help determine the number of kindergarten students who will be enrolled for the 2023-24 school year.
The Barrow-Civic Theatre is currently repairing its Liberty Street marquee, which theater relations coordinator Jenalee Schenk said has been out of order due to technical issues since sometime between Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
A Venango County woman has been recognized by Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, a statewide nonprofit that focuses on litter cleanups and community improvements, with a Volunteer of the Year award.
Jan. 13, 2001
Barrow Card Party
Oil City Class of 1958
Electralloy retirees
BIRTHDAY — A card shower has been planned for Reno resident Rhonda Bush’s 62nd birthday, which is Jan. 29. Cards can be sent to her at P.O. Box 177, Reno, 16343.
Friends of the bike trails in eastern Crawford County, including the East Branch and Queen City trails, have been encouraged to attend an informational meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the Hydetown fire hall.
Franklin School District has announced registration dates for students entering kindergarten in the district for the 2023-24 school year.
The Wolf Administration on Thursday announced nearly $1.5 million for nine conservation projects in northwest Pennsylvania through the Department of Environmental Protection’s Growing Greener Plus program.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Merle S. Baker of Franklin. The article was submitted by his family.)
Jill Foys, executive director of the Oil City-based Northwest Commission, has been asked to join the Economic Development Transition Advisory Committee created by Pennsylvania governor-elect Josh Shapiro.
Tri-City Bridge Club
Cranberry Class of 1960
Jan. 12, 2001
The Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry will host its first annual Women in Business Expo at the Haskell House in Clarion from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.
Forest County has rental and utility assistance available to qualifying county residents.
Matthew T. Kirtland, the magisterial district judge for the District 28-3-03 court, has announced his candidacy for Court of Common Pleas judge in Venango County.
Clarion County commissioners and the county’s Veterans Affairs office have released guidelines for inclusion of veterans’ photos in county buildings.
The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Wednesday an investment of $3.2 million to help address priority trail gaps and support ATV/snowmobile projects in Pennsylvania.
Jan. 11, 2001
Dean’s list
Oil City Class of 1963
Albert “Chip” Abramovic has announced his candidacy for a third term as a Venango County commissioner.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Hutchinson reappointed Finance Committee chair
A men’s breakfast at Heckathorn United Methodist Church in Seneca will be held Saturday.
Jan. 10, 2001
Credit union scholarships