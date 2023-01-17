Jan. 17, 2001

Celebrating her first birthday today is Megan Marie Weaver, daughter of Denise and Paul Weaver of Franklin.

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

GIVING OFFICER — Juliet Hilburn of Titusville has joined the Northwest Hospital Foundation as the annual giving officer and is responsible for coordinating annual giving programs within the Foundation. She will also be involved in all Foundation direct mail appeals, email and social media de…

BIRTHDAY — A card shower has been planned for Reno resident Rhonda Bush’s 62nd birthday, which is Jan. 29. Cards can be sent to her at P.O. Box 177, Reno, 16343.