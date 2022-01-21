Jan. 21, 2000
Theresa Galletta, coming off a 19-point effort Tuesday, poured in 29 points Thursday night to lead Venango Christian to a 57-53 triumph over visiting Sheffield in Tri-County Athletic Conference Division II girls basketball action.
Laura Nelson has been named the new branch manager at First United National Bank in Oil City.
The engagement and forthcoming marriage of Ryan Farley of Lancaster and Lori Wilson of State College has been announced.
The Franklin Fine Arts Council and the Barrow-Civic Theatre is hosting a free movie showing of “How to Train Your Dragon” at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre.
Materials have been placed in the Oil City Library in honor of Milo Alan Flaherty, Paul Lorigan, and the Venango County Firefighters.
Jan. 21, 2000
Cam Crocker, a junior at Oil City High School, has been chosen as the recipient of the annual Cole McMahon “Heart of Gold“ Memorial Award.
The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will hold a winter open house at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, in the Henne Auditorium inside the Broadhurst Science Center.
According to the latest state Department of Health statistics, the cumulative number of positive COVID-19 tests in Venango County has surpassed 10,000.
James and Dottie Heigley of Oil City will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
North Clarion Class of 1972
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuele and Jane Hilliard, second; and Lois Greggs and Karen Steele, third.
CARD SHOWER — The family of Rhonda Bush of Reno is holding a card shower for her on the occasion of her 61st birthday on Jan. 29. “She loves mail,” said Bush’s sister, Faye McKean. Cards may be sent to Bush at P.O. Box 177, Reno, Pa., 16343.
Jan. 20, 2000
A spaghetti dinner fundraiser has been planned for a family of five that lost their home and belongings in a Dec. 28 fire at their residence in Victory Heights along Route 322.
Jan. 19, 2000
First Presbyterian Church of Clarion will distribute food bags at 2 p.m. Thursday.
CLARION — The number of influenza cases in both Clarion and Venango counties has again increased, according to the latest report from the state Department of Health.
The superload moving from West Milton, New York, to Wampum, Pennsylvania, has been delayed again due to weather.
Jan. 18, 2000
Tea Party Patriots to meet Saturday
Oil City TOPS — 13 TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
PennDOT said Monday that the journey of the superload being transported from West Milton, New York, to Wampum, Pennsylvania, has been delayed due to the intense winter weather.
The sixth annual Nature Art Showcase and Sale will be held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 4-5, in Franklin.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Richard “Dick” Lalley of Tippery. The article was submitted by his son David.
Jan. 17, 2000
According to Venango County 911, no one was injured in a fire at 72A Paul Revere Road in Cornplanter Township on Sunday evening.
Does your two-year-old have a good vocabulary? How do you know? What if they don’t?
Friends of Oil City Library are conducting a basket raffle at the library in conjunction with a library puzzle project.
Jan. 15, 2000
The Oil Region Alliance will hold a chocolate-making workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Tarbell House, 324 E. Main St., Titusville.
James and Elizabeth Bunyak of Cooperstown will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today.
Second Presbyterian Church is celebrating its 150th year in 2022.
A story in Wednesday’s newspaper listed incorrect information about the name of the Sugarcreek Borough apartment complex where a woman was arrested on forgery and other charges.
Jan. 14, 2000
Clarion University’s 10th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Breakfast set for 9 a.m. Monday has been moved to a virtual format.
The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Pennsylvania State Police are urging residents with older cellphones to prepare for the phase out of 3G cellular networks and service in 2022.
Camden Charles Heffner, son of Cole and Ali Heffner of Shippenville, will celebrate his first birthday today.
