Snow will taper off and end this morning but skies will remain cloudy this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Major buildings at Polk Center could close in the next five years as the state continues to implement a plan to move as many residents as possible from institutions to group homes and other community-based accommodations, the Department of Public Welfare said Monday.
The Cochranton Presbyterian Church Women’s Association is collecting donated used Bibles and other Christian literature that will be shipped to the Love Packages organization for distribution all over the world.
JOINS LAW FIRM — Alexander L. Spaid, a 2014 Franklin High School graduate, has joined the Dale Woodard Gent McFate Law Firm in Franklin as an associate attorney. Spaid is a 2018 Grove City College graduate and obtained his law degree from the Duquesne University School of Law in 2022 He was …
The Drug Free Coalitions of Clarion, Armstrong and Indiana counties are hosting a virtual presentation called Song for Charlie to raise awareness about ongoing issues in the region caused by the synthetic opioid fentanyl.
CARD SHOWER — A card shower will be held for Kathleen Fye, who will celebrate her 97th birthday on Saturday. Fye is a former Oil City elementary school teacher. Cards may be sent to her at 11981 Route 338, Knox, 16232.
GIVING OFFICER — Juliet Hilburn of Titusville has joined the Northwest Hospital Foundation as the annual giving officer and is responsible for coordinating annual giving programs within the Foundation. She will also be involved in all Foundation direct mail appeals, email and social media de…