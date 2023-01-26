Jan. 26, 2001

The Pittsburgh Pirates winter caravan rolled into the Venango County on Thursday to a sold-out dinner and autograph party in Franklin. Rookie manager Lloyd McClendon, first baseman Kevin Young, center fielder Adrian Brown and broadcasters Greg Brown and Bob Walk attended the event at the Inn at Franklin with more than 300 people.

Community News

Jamie Stack and Devon Klingler of Oil City exchanged wedding vows at 4 p.m. on July 2, 2022, at an evening garden wedding at the bride’s family home in Oil City.

Education

Dean’s listEmeline Eshelman of Franklin was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg.

Keystone Honor Roll

The following students at Keystone High School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the second quarter grading period:

About People

JOINS LAW FIRM — Alexander L. Spaid, a 2014 Franklin High School graduate, has joined the Dale Woodard Gent McFate Law Firm in Franklin as an associate attorney. Spaid is a 2018 Grove City College graduate and obtained his law degree from the Duquesne University School of Law in 2022 He was …