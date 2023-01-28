Jan. 29, 2001 

It was the only game in town Saturday night, the one at the House of Hustle, which featured the Tri-County Athletic Conference Division I's most intense rivals. Franklin made the plays — Oil City didn't — and the Knights cruised, 55-35, to their seventh-consecutive win over the Oilers.

0
0
0
0
0

WEDDING: Stack/Klingler
Community News

WEDDING: Stack/Klingler

Jamie Stack and Devon Klingler of Oil City exchanged wedding vows at 4 p.m. on July 2, 2022, at an evening garden wedding at the bride’s family home in Oil City.

Community News

Keystone Honor Roll

The following students at Keystone High School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the second quarter grading period: