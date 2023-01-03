Jan. 3, 2001
The first baby of 2001, Britney Lyn Cyphert, was born at 8:44 a.m. Tuesday at Northwest Medical Center in Franklin to Jenny and Troy Cyphert of Victory Heights.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain. Record high temperatures expected. High around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: January 3, 2023 @ 5:47 am
The first baby of 2001, Britney Lyn Cyphert, was born at 8:44 a.m. Tuesday at Northwest Medical Center in Franklin to Jenny and Troy Cyphert of Victory Heights.
Assistant DA Fleeger to seek judge post
Jan. 3, 2001
Jan. 2, 2001
This morning (Saturday) we learned of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. May he rest in peace.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
Oil City TOPS
Dean’s list
ERIE — National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has submitted its annual purchased gas cost filing as required by the state Public Utility Commission.
Clarion Class of 1960
Dec. 30, 2000
Saturday
The Forest County Country Music Association is ready for its 2023 music nights full of singing and playing, and the next evening of music will be Friday, Jan. 13.
The 7th annual Nature and Art Showcase and Sale will be held inside the Barrow-Civic Theatre lobby in downtown Franklin on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4.
Dec. 29, 2000
The newspaper will publish its 82nd annual Business Review and Forecast in February and is looking for area business owners to provide information for the special section.
Penny Weichel, retired longtime sports editor at The Derrick, has received an “Unsung Hero” award from the d9and10sports.com website that focuses on the high school sports scene in districts 9 and 10.
A weight limit has been established on the Route 8 bridge over a branch of Oil Creek in Centerville in Crawford County, according to PennDOT.
Dec. 28, 2000
Clarion TOPS
KNOX — It took some time, but the Keystone School Board finally got its superintendent.
Dec. 27, 2000
HARRISBURG — Timothy Hummel, a resident of Kennerdell, is among the 102 cadets who have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.
Dec. 26, 2000
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Donald J. Cyphert of Leeper. The article was submitted by his family.)
Several area churches have planned special services to celebrate the Christmas holiday. Here is a look:
Cranberry School Board members are looking to scale down the scope of the renovation projects at the school district’s elementary and high school buildings.
HARRISBURG — State police Commissioner Robert Evanchick announced 102 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, and that five of the graduates have been assigned to three local barracks.
TIONESTA — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District will begin accepting live evergreen Christmas trees at Tionesta Lake, which will be used for aquatic habitat-improvement projects, beginning Tuesday.
Sugarcreek Borough police, in conjunction with Community Services of Venango County, collected $1,200 worth of non-perishable food items and personal hygiene products in the department’s sixth annual food drive.
Dec. 23, 2000
Pennsylvania state police are reminding pet owners that they are required to provide their animals with basic needs, as defined by law, or face potential animal neglect and/or cruelty charges.
Franklin School Board members awarded a contract for the replacement of the high school windows during their final meeting of the year this week.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed the National Heritage Area Act, co-sponsored by U.S. Reps. Mike Kelly and Glenn Thompson, which reauthorizes the Oil Region National Heritage Area in Venango and eastern Crawford counties.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey announced his Stop Tip-overs of Unstable, Risky Dressers on Youth (STURDY) Act has passed the Senate as part of the 2023 spending bill, which now goes to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Rocky Grove Class of 1956
CERTIFIED — Aaron Ritsig, a government contracting specialist at the Northwest Commission in Oil City, has been certified as an associate procurement professional (APP) by the Association of Procurement Technical Assistance Centers (APTAC). The certification signifies extensive knowledge and…
With frigid temperatures here the next few days, AAA is reminding homeowners and renters that preparing and maintaining a home for inclement weather is essential to help avoid winter-related repairs.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey announced Senate passage of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, bipartisan legislation that would ensure pregnant women are treated fairly on the job.
Dec. 22, 2000
Tri-City bridge club