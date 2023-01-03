Jan. 3, 2001

The first baby of 2001, Britney Lyn Cyphert, was born at 8:44 a.m. Tuesday at Northwest Medical Center in Franklin to Jenny and Troy Cyphert of Victory Heights.

Community News

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

Community News

New troopers to join state police

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — State police Commissioner Robert Evanchick announced 102 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, and that five of the graduates have been assigned to three local barracks.

Community News

Oil Region National Heritage Area reauthorized

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed the National Heritage Area Act, co-sponsored by U.S. Reps. Mike Kelly and Glenn Thompson, which reauthorizes the Oil Region National Heritage Area in Venango and eastern Crawford counties.

Community News

About People

CERTIFIED — Aaron Ritsig, a government contracting specialist at the Northwest Commission in Oil City, has been certified as an associate procurement professional (APP) by the Association of Procurement Technical Assistance Centers (APTAC). The certification signifies extensive knowledge and…