Jan. 30, 2001

Jerry Straiko of Cranberry, a maintenance worker with Norfolk Southern Railroad, used a high-powered blower to remove snow around a track switch near Atlantic Avenue in Franklin. The snow was removed to keep the threat of derailments at a minimum by making sure compacted snow would not cause problems on the tracks.

MAKAYLA KEATING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at makaylakeating.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-676-7057.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

WEDDING: Stack/Klingler
Community News

WEDDING: Stack/Klingler

Jamie Stack and Devon Klingler of Oil City exchanged wedding vows at 4 p.m. on July 2, 2022, at an evening garden wedding at the bride’s family home in Oil City.

Community News

Keystone Honor Roll

The following students at Keystone High School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the second quarter grading period: