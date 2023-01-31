Jan. 31, 2001

Some Rocky Grove citizens hope to erect a new playground in the spring, continuing decades of neighborhood commitment to a community park.

Clarification

Abigail Best, a ninth grader, was named to the principal’s list for the recent grading period at North Clarion High School.

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

WEDDING: Stack/Klingler
WEDDING: Stack/Klingler

Jamie Stack and Devon Klingler of Oil City exchanged wedding vows at 4 p.m. on July 2, 2022, at an evening garden wedding at the bride’s family home in Oil City.