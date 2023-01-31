Jan. 31, 2001
Some Rocky Grove citizens hope to erect a new playground in the spring, continuing decades of neighborhood commitment to a community park.
Jan. 31, 2001
The following students at Franklin High School were named to the honors lists for the second quarter grading period:
Youth ages 8 to 16 have been rehearsing for their upcoming performances of “Rainbow Fish” at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
The Colonel Drake District of the French Creek Council of Boy Scouts of America held its High Adventure Klondike Derby on Saturday at the Custaloga Town Scout Reservation in Carlton.
Abigail Best, a ninth grader, was named to the principal’s list for the recent grading period at North Clarion High School.
Terri L. McFadden of Rouseville is a candidate for reelection to a four-year term as a Venango County auditor.
Jan. 30, 2001
Jack and Betty Adams of Franklin are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary Tuesday.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
Bill and Patti Kunselman, of Oil City, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights William “Boot” C. Edmonds of New Bethlehem. The article was submitted by his family.)
Jan. 29, 2001
The following students at North Clarion High School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
Incumbent Robert J. Snyder of Marienville has announced he is seeking his fifth term as a Forest County commissioner.
Venango Region Catholic School in Oil City will transform an underutilized school lab into a STEAM activity area thanks to funding from the Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania.
Cranberry Township supervisors filled a vacancy Thursday on the township zoning hearing board by unanimously appointing Tonya Moorhead to the position.
Titusville Summer Theater will hold auditions for its summer 2023 production of “The Sound of Music” at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, and 1 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Rocsato Conservatory of Music at Hillhurst, 701 Perry St., Titusville.
Rocky Grove Class of 1956
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
Jan. 27, 2001
James named chairman of government committee
Blood drive
Drake Well Museum and Park and Friends of Drake Well will host the Pithole cabin fever party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Historic Pithole City.
The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will open its 2023 season with a Valentine’s cabaret with music and dancing in Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
The new season for the Venango Chorus is starting, and rehearsals will begin Monday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Good Hope Lutheran Church at the top of Moran Street in Oil City.
The Venango County Historical Society will present a program on early oil history in Venango County at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Oil City Library.
Jamie Stack and Devon Klingler of Oil City exchanged wedding vows at 4 p.m. on July 2, 2022, at an evening garden wedding at the bride’s family home in Oil City.
Jan. 26, 2001
Madeline Jean Keenan and Bailey Edward Thompson, both 2017 Cranberry High School graduates, have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
The Barrow-Civic Theatre and the Franklin Rotary Club will present the sixth annual Celebration of Talent competition at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in conjunction with Franklin On Ice weekend festivities.
Drake Well Museum and Park will hold a Winter Academy via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, and the interactive program by Jeffrey Hall will focus on “Birds of Venango County.”
Incumbent Clarion County commissioner Ted Tharan has announced he will seek a third term on the board of commissioners.
“You will never change your life until you change something you do daily.”
Graduates
Oil City TOPS
The latest Oil Region Guide tourism publication produced by the Oil Region Alliance is now available.
Valley Grove School Board members awarded contracts Monday for upcoming construction projects at Rocky Grove High School.