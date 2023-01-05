Jan. 5, 2001

Franklin couple Sam and Chris Wetzel made a trip to Canada Thursday for the United Country Western Dance Council’s country western dance championships in Edmonton, Alberta.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Farmers National completes merger with Emclaire

  • From staff reports

Farmers National Banc Corp., the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, announced Tuesday it has completed the merger of Emclaire Financial Corp., the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton (Emlenton Bank), with and into FMNB Merger Subsidiary V, LLC, a…

Assistant DA Fleeger to seek judge post
Community News

Assistant DA Fleeger to seek judge post

Justin Fleeger, the current first assistant district attorney in Venango County, has announced his candidacy for Court of Common Pleas judge in the county to fill one of the two seats left open by the retirements of Robert L. Boyer and Oliver J. Lobaugh.

Community News

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.