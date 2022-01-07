Pennzoil-Quaker State Co., a hybrid whose namesakes were born in Oil Valley, is closing its crude oil refinery in Rouseville after 114 years of continuous use. The announcement, unexpected in its severity since many believed the refinery would be sold rather than shut down, was made Thursday. "This is just a tragedy," said Rouseville Borough Councilwoman Jill McClintock. "It will have a larger impact on the community than even Quaker State." Most of the company's nearly 300 local employees will be out of work by the end of the month.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Mary Ann Richardson, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Barry Cressman and Karen Steele, third.
For the second consecutive year, Clarion County townships and boroughs face another reduction in their state liquid fuels road funding, and this year’s reduced funding is far less than funding in last year’s coronavirus-related cuts.
Original art pieces are being accepted for inclusion in the Nature Art Showcase and Sale, a free public art exhibition at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin, during “Franklin On Ice” on Feb. 4 and 5.
HARRISBURG — The state has handed UPMC Health Coverage Inc. and UPMC Health Options Inc. a $250,000 penalty stemming from a comprehensive Affordable Care Act market conduct examination of practices and procedures.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Mary Ann Richardson, first; Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman and Karen Steele and Pat Stewart tied for third.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days has, for the most part, substantially decreased in Venango and Forest counties while remaining close to flat in Clarion County.