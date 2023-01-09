Sam and Chris Wetzel of Franklin placed fifth overall out of nearly a dozen other couples in their division in the United Country Western Dance Council’s dance championships in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Dawn and Eric Polito, another Franklin couple, placed 12th overall out of 14 couples in their division.
President Biden has signed legislation that will reauthorize northwest Pennsylvania’s Oil Region National Heritage Area for the next 15 years along with 54 other National Heritage Areas throughout the country.
Penn State Extension, in partnership with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry and the Clarion County Forest Stewardship Committee, will host the Clarion Forest Landowner Conference from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Grunenwald Science & Tech…
Sugarcreek Borough Council members were presented with two solutions during their meeting Wednesday regarding concerns raised by Venango Water Sewage owner Kevin Rhodes about a water line crossing a culvert.
Farmers National Banc Corp., the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, announced Tuesday it has completed the merger of Emclaire Financial Corp., the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton (Emlenton Bank), with and into FMNB Merger Subsidiary V, LLC, a…
Justin Fleeger, the current first assistant district attorney in Venango County, has announced his candidacy for Court of Common Pleas judge in the county to fill one of the two seats left open by the retirements of Robert L. Boyer and Oliver J. Lobaugh.