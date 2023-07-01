July 2, 2001
No one could complain there wasn’t anything to do Saturday. With two parades, a concert, a fair and fireworks, Venango County was the place to be over the weekend.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 1, 2023 @ 5:03 am
Matric Limited employees
Face painter Alisha Agnew will be one of the participants at the 10-year anniversary celebration for the Tionesta Market Village on Saturday, July 8.
The committee working on the Oil City Library’s theater restoration is kicking off its fundraising with three events to be held this summer in the theater.
Bridge Buddies — Winners in Wednesday’s Bridge Buddies game were Cynthia Moon, Sonja Hawkins, Gail Capen, Donna Fletcher and Mary Kay Berlin.
Dean’s list
Clarion Class of 1960
Garbage pickup will be delayed one day next week in Oil City, except for Monday, due to the July 4th holiday on Tuesday.
Oil Creek State Park has several activities planned in July.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Orange air quality action day today for all of Pennsylvania for particulate matter from the smoke from Canadian wildfires.
PITTSBURGH — The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy’s Watershed Conservation Program was awarded the U.S. Forest Service’s Partnership Award at the National Rise to the Future awards ceremony this month in Washington, D.C.
June 30, 2001
Elizabeth and Larry Young of Franklin celebrated their 50-year wedding anniversary on June 23.
Rouseville Community
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
June 29, 2001
Cranberry School Board members have approved the school district’s final 2023-24 budget, which includes a tax increase.
Mary “Skip” Sample is the third and last presenter in the Grove City Area Historical Society’s spring speaker series, and she will conduct a program at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is hosting a public meeting and public comment period to kick off the Tionesta Lake master plan revision from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 7, at the Tionesta fire hall on Bridge Street.
St. Joseph Parish in Lucinda will host its annual 4th of July celebration from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday on the parish grounds in Lucinda.
June 28, 2001
Belles Lettres
Oil City Class of 1963
Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Campus in Sligo recently hosted over 20 participants from the local community for its first antique car show.
UPMC Northwest Auxiliary has awarded $1,000 health career field scholarships to the following local students:
Students and staff within Franklin High School will soon have more precise options for calling emergency personnel thanks to the purchase of additional emergency systems, which the Franklin School Board voted to move ahead with on Monday.
Clarion County commissioner Ted Tharan said Tuesday the county is withholding funds from the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors tourist promotion agency until the county receives financial information it has requested.
Oil City TOPS
Oil City Classes of 2003, 2004
WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania will receive $1,161,778,272 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to expand high-speech internet access across the state, according to a news release from U.S. Sen Bob Casey’s office.
June 27, 2001
An ad hoc steering committee was formed Monday for the Clarion County Emergency Medical Services Task Force.
The City of Franklin events and marketing office has announced the winners of this year’s Liberty Fest parade, which took place Saturday.
The Oil City Main Street Program’s 2023 summer outdoor concert series Music on the Square will continue Thursday, July 6, with the Gordon-James Blues Band.
Over the years there have been many changes in the Allegheny River, and one recent change has caused concern in the area.
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Amanda Dresbach at (814) 676-7061 to make the arrangements.
June 26, 2001