July 10, 2001

A new ambulance service is ready to roll in western Venango County, but it won’t be sent on its first call by 911 dispatchers until an agreement is reached with other ambulance services operating in the same area.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization and the Al-Anon Family Group Pennsylvania District 28 have provided the following information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

Community News

Burkett to speak at Redbank History Center

  • From staff reports

Ken Burkett, executive director of the Jefferson County Historical Society, will display his personal collection of items from the 105th Regiment of the Pennsylvania Volunteers at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Redbank Valley History Center at 301 Broad St. in New Bethlehem.