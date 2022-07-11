Several signs advertising an entire downtown Oil City block for sale appeared Monday on the property owned by developer David Brody of Pittsburgh. Brody, whose father owned the former Brody’s Women’s apparel shop at Spring and Elm streets for years, has posted the property for sale before.
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College will hold an open house event for prospective students from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the Education and Training Center at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville.
Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), the young professionals group of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, is hosting this year’s Oil Heritage Festival Bike ‘n Brew on Saturday, July 16, the weekend before the Oil Heritage Festival.
Bridge Builders Community Foundations, through its scholarship program, has assisted students in their pursuit of higher education for more than 40 years and has awarded more than $4 million in scholarships.
The Allegheny Valley Conservancy, Allegheny Valley Trails Association and Venango Conservation District are offering a workshop on how local trails can be used to promote environmental protection and education.
Franklin’s SING 2 in Bandstand Park, which includes a movie at dusk and children’s activities, has been rescheduled to July 15. The event had been scheduled July 1 before a thunderstorm warning forced its postponement.
Republican candidate for lieutenant governor Carrie Lewis DelRosso made her first visit to Jefferson County on Saturday and gave a preview of what the future of abortion rights might look like in Pennsylvania if Doug Mastriano and she were to run the state after the November election.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Aging Committee Chairman Bob Casey, D-Pa., on Thursday led a bipartisan group of senators in sending a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding information on web accessibility across the federal government.