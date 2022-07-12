The Franklin Horseshoe Club meets every Tuesday night during the summer at the nine courts behind the softball fields at the Miller-Sibley Complex in Franklin. The club includes 36 men, women and children. Members include Tom, Joe, Floyd and Mike Heffernan, Jan Lendrum, Melody Kachik, Joe Sporer, Dave Sopher, Jim Johnson, Jack Daugherty and Pam Myers.
WINNER — Madolyn Williams of Franklin won three first-place awards in an educational contest sponsored by the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Thomas 1483, of Franklin. Williams entered and won in three categories — poetry, art and computer art. Her entries were sent on to a sta…
WASHINGTON — U.S. Reps. Mike Kelly, R-16th District, and U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, a Democrat from California, introduced the Protecting Public Safety Employees’ Timely Retirement Act of 2022, a bill to amend the federal tax code in order to allow first responders the ability to access their …
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College will hold an open house event for prospective students from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the Education and Training Center at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville.
Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), the young professionals group of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, is hosting this year’s Oil Heritage Festival Bike ‘n Brew on Saturday, July 16, the weekend before the Oil Heritage Festival.
Bridge Builders Community Foundations, through its scholarship program, has assisted students in their pursuit of higher education for more than 40 years and has awarded more than $4 million in scholarships.
The Allegheny Valley Conservancy, Allegheny Valley Trails Association and Venango Conservation District are offering a workshop on how local trails can be used to promote environmental protection and education.