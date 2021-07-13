July 13, 1999
Customers are finding it difficult to reach 15th Street businesses due to the widening and resurfacing project.
Updated: July 13, 2021 @ 11:23 am
90TH BIRTHDAY - An open house will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Pinegrove Township Volunteer Fire Department social hall in Coal Hill to celebrate Melvin "Sonny" Confer's 90th birthday. Friends and relatives are invited to drop by and celebrate the occasion.
Oil City Class of 1971
Cook Forest State Park will conduct a three-day Clarion River history educator workshop from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, through Friday, July 30, at the new park office at Cook Forest State Park.
CLARION - First Presbyterian Church of Clarion will distribute food bags from 2 to 4 p.m., or while supplies last, on Thursday.
Oil City
Oil City police say they have seen an increase in motorized scooters and bicycles being operated illegally on roadways and sidewalks in the city during the spring and summer.
Graduates
Studio 22 in Franklin, which has been offering dance classes to the community for 25 years, will start registering dancers for the new season of classes early next month.
Three days after the first edition of the Daily Derrick rolled off the press on Sept. 11, 1871, a Derrick reporter covered some major news.
Since the early days of the oil industry when derricks dotted the landscape of the region, boom towns sprang up overnight and fortunes in oil were rapidly made and just as quickly lost.
July 12, 1999
The integration plan, proposed by Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Chancellor Daniel Greenstein, would combine Clarion University with California and Edinboro universities beginning in fall 2022.
St. Joseph Church in Lucinda has announced winners from its annual 4th of July Celebration.
Musical homily
July 10, 1999
Horn, Welms and Baum
"But (Elijah) himself went a day's journey into the wilderness, and came and sat down under a solitary broom tree. He asked that he might die: 'It is enough; now, OLord, take away my life, for I am no better than my ancestors.' Then he lay down under the broom tree and fell asleep. Suddenly …
Drake Well Museum and Park will resume its normal five-days-a-week operating hours on Wednesday.
A paving project involving a number of streets in Oil City is currently out to bid.
A free children's bicycle rodeo will be held Saturday, July 24, in Oil City to teach children ages 5 to 12 about bike safety.
July 9, 1999
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 13,734 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,579 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,192 tests were positive for the virus. As of Thursday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
HIRED - Jozlin Ziegler, a 2019 graduate of Franklin High School, has accepted a position with UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh as an x-ray technician. Ziegler graduated in May with honors from Rend Lake College in Ina, Illinois, with an associates degree of applied science from the Rad…
Shoup-Blair
Venango County has received the first half of the $9.8 million the county was allocated through the American Rescue Plan.
Construction continues in Cranberry Township as multiple projects were discussed at Thursday's meeting of the township supervisors.
Music in Marienville
Antlerless deer license sales will begin Monday for Pennsylvania residents, according to the Venango County treasurer's office.
Self-guided tours of the Sherman Memorial Lighthouse in Tionesta will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Today
Forest County commissioners took care of routine matters and approved a proposal for broadband expansion at their meeting Wednesday.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Joretta Swartzfager of Tionesta. The article was submitted by her family.
