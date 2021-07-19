July 19, 1999
John F. Kennedy Jr.'s plane, which also carried his wife Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and her older sister Lauren Bessette, went down over waters off Martha's Vineyard on Friday night en route to his cousin Rory's wedding.
Roger and Rhonda McCall of Carlton will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
If you're planning to enjoy the water amenities in the Oil Region this week after the rain that fell over the weekend kept you inside, the best advice is "just don't", says Greg Kaiser, of Frenchcreek Kayaks in Utica.
Donald R. and Dorothy A. McCall of Sligo, will mark their 65th wedding anniversary Tuesday.
Frank and Sally Barger of Parker will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Wednesday.
An Oil City 150 alumni night event is planned for 7 p.m. Thursday at Double Play sports bar in Oil City.
Beaver Township School
Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held July 12, with 11 members weighing in.
July 17, 1999
The Catholic bishops of Pennsylvania have issued a joint statement indicating that the dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass, which went into effect in March 2020 - just as the pandemic significantly impacted all facets of life in the United States - will soon be lifted.
The 25th annual Swing for Susies Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course near Cooperstown.
A pork chop dinner that was originally planned as part of the Oil Heritage Festival has been canceled.
A book sale hosted by Friends of the Oil City Library will be held at the library during the Oil Heritage Festival.
Troop E of the Pennsylvania State Police, which includes Franklin state police, has joined state police from five other states in focusing on violations of the Move Over Law starting Sunday and continuing until July 24.
A special informational meeting about Center Cemetery will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at Center United Methodist Church in Polk.
July 16, 1999
Cook Forest events
The Salvation Army's Oil City Dental Center is temporarily without a dentist on staff and has put a pause on services for new patients.
Oil City's annual Oil Heritage Festival, which is set for July 22-25, is chock full of activities.
Today
Severe storms Tuesday evening left some damage in their wake around Venango and Clarion counties.
July 15, 1999
Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City will give away free sack lunches on Saturday, July 24, during the Oil Heritage Festival parade.
Oil City Class of 1958
CLARION - The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. (CCEDC) is seeking insight from Clarion County residents on what it's like to live in the county.
Oil City TOPS - Twelve TOPS and four KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
CLARION - Clarion County's transportation service is facing two challenges - a lack of riders and a lack of drivers.
Nine local students are candidates for the 2021 Oil Heritage Festival queen.
CLARION - Clarion County commissioners awarded four contracts for two remodeling projects during their meeting Tuesday.
Venango County commissioners on Tuesday approved members of the county's 911 advisory board that was created in May.
July 14, 1999
CLARION - Clarion County had an opportunity Monday night to plan for the county's future.
July 13, 1999
90TH BIRTHDAY - An open house will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Pinegrove Township Volunteer Fire Department social hall in Coal Hill to celebrate Melvin "Sonny" Confer's 90th birthday. Friends and relatives are invited to drop by and celebrate the occasion.
Oil City Class of 1971
Cook Forest State Park will conduct a three-day Clarion River history educator workshop from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, through Friday, July 30, at the new park office at Cook Forest State Park.
Oil City
Oil City police say they have seen an increase in motorized scooters and bicycles being operated illegally on roadways and sidewalks in the city during the spring and summer.
