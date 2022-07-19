July 19, 2000

Two potential sites for a new $50 million hospital in Venango County have been unveiled by partners Northwest Health System and UPMC of Pittsburgh. The sites are a 37-acre site that fronts Routes 8 and 62 in Sugarcreek Borough and is adjacent to Klapec Trucking Co. The second site is a 123-acre tract near Route 257, which is already owned by Northwest.

ENGAGEMENT: Shull/Ochs
Richard and Connie Shull of Oil City have announced the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Kayla Renee Shull to Jason Patrick Ochs, both of Chicago, Illinois.

  • From staff reports

PennDOT will partner with the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, the Venango County Sheriff’s Department and the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA), will hold a free children’s bicycle rodeo Saturday to educate children on bike safety.

Oil City Council accepted the retirements of longtime Oil City firefighters Bradley Davis and Bill Lamberton during its meeting on Thursday. Incorrect information was published in Friday’s newspaper.

  • From staff reports

The seventh annual Oil Valley Film Festival is returning to its full pre-pandemic form with events taking place at the Oil City Library on Central Avenue and the National Transit Building in downtown Oil City from Friday to Sunday, Sept. 9-11.

Timothy Wagner of Oil City was one of the local veterans pictured in a photo in Thursday’s newspaper that was taken at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new VA clinic in Venango County.

The Oil City YWCA spaghetti supper fundraiser that will be held Thursday, July 21, during the Oil Heritage Festival will be offered as a dine-in, takeout and drive-through event.

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Nearly 100 people gathered in downtown Franklin late Wednesday afternoon to protest the Supreme Court’s ruling last month that overturned Roe v. Wade and stripped away women’s protections for abortions.

FEATURED — Randall S. Rosenberger, formerly of Franklin, was featured as an expert commentator on cost-effective ways local authorities can improve parks and recreational facilities in a WalletHub article about the worst U.S. cities for recreation. Rosenberger is an associate dean of Student…