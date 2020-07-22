July 22, 1998
A severe thunderstorm with high winds swept through the area around 10 p.m. Tuesday, knocking down trees and wires and causing power outages all across the region.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. High 79F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: July 22, 2020 @ 6:41 am
July 22, 1998
A severe thunderstorm with high winds swept through the area around 10 p.m. Tuesday, knocking down trees and wires and causing power outages all across the region.