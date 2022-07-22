Venango County March of Dimes Walk America chairman Bob Cross, Bessie Nolf, Dave Scott and Dottie Maloney were presented with a trophy for the National City team, which was the top fundraiser. Karen Ayotte of Kmart and DeAnna Mahle of Franklin Middle School were also honored for their fundraising efforts.
BIRTHDAY — Kate Aaron will celebrate her 98th birthday Saturday, July 30. Aaron was born July 30, 1924, and is the daughter of the late Ed and Maggie Hartle, formerly of Marble. She married Wayne Aaron in 1941, and they had eight children. Kate Aaron is a member of St. Michael Church in Fryb…
PennDOT will partner with the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, the Venango County Sheriff’s Department and the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA), will hold a free children’s bicycle rodeo Saturday to educate children on bike safety.
The City of Oil City will begin conducting demographic surveys today for street reconstruction projects on several streets in conjunction with the city’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.
The Clarion Community Theater will present “Virgil’s Family Reunion” this Thursday through Saturday and again Thursday through Saturday, July 28-30, at 8 p.m. each night at the Sawmill Theater in Cook Forest.
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s first probable human cases of West Nile Virus infection in 2022 have been detected in Berks, Lancaster, Luzerne and Philadelphia counties, according to the state Department of Health.
The seventh annual Oil Valley Film Festival is returning to its full pre-pandemic form with events taking place at the Oil City Library on Central Avenue and the National Transit Building in downtown Oil City from Friday to Sunday, Sept. 9-11.