July 23, 1999
Family members watched mournfully from the deck of a Navy destroyer Thursday as the ashes of John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife and her sister were cast into the sea, consigned to the depths, two miles away from where they died.
During Oil City Council's meeting on Thursday, the panel heard an update on the sale of bonds and approved a resolution declaring a disaster emergency in Oil City due to recent water damage to Wyllis Street and Bissell Avenue.
APPOINTED - Dr. Deanna Kelly, daughter of John Kurtich of Seneca and the late Alfreda Kurtich, has been appointed to host a weekly mental health awareness and telemonitoring program for the state of Maryland. Kelly, who is a 1990 graduate of Rocky Grove High School, serves as director of the…
Today
Hilltop Hallelujah
July 23, 1999
Tri-City bridge club - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Maryann Richardson, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Barb Crudo and Lois Greggs, third.
Graduation exercises were held for 13 students of the practical nursing program at Venango Technology Center in Oil City.
Chuck and Carolyn Porter of Franklin celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 10.
If you live on Deep Hollow Road or Riverside Drive and have high water marks on your buildings or properties, the Cranberry Township Supervisors would like you to tell them.
Pat Patterson's gold shirts were cherished possessions for Oil City High School students during his 20-year teaching career at the school.
National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has filed a request with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to provide immediate and recurring savings to customers through a combination of a one-time bill credit and ongoing rate reductions.
July 22, 1999
Regis "Rege" Walters and Patricia "Pat" Walters of Clarion will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
President's list
Kay
City Hall in Franklin will be closed Friday for cleaning.
Forest County commissioners on Wednesday approved a resolution that each municipality in the county may request up to $1,500 in county aid to be used to purchase salt and anti-skid.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Mary Berlin of Seneca. The article was submitted by Beth Heller.
New programming at St. Joseph Parish in Oil City will be developed this year through a $2,000 grant from the Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania.
The Venango Fatherhood Initiative and Youth Connection are partnering to bring a free movie night to the community.
July 21, 1999
The Clarion County Economic Development Corporation, in collaboration with Clarion Hospital and our community partners, is proud to introduce Enhance the Conversation, a weekly column featuring local perspectives aimed to address COVID-19 vaccination in Clarion County.
PARKER - A Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission marker that notes the Parker's Landing Petroglyphs are under waters of the Allegheny River for much of the year was unveiled Saturday.
Due to flood damage, Route 428 in Venango County remains closed to through traffic from its intersection with Route 417 in Oakland Township to its intersection with Route 27 in Plum Township.
The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. has a new executive director.
Oil City School Board members heard an update Monday from Superintendent Lynda Weller about the district's COVID policy going into the upcoming school year.
Striking oil gave the Oil Region its prosperity and claim to fame, but those same tanks left destruction in their wake during what has come to be remembered as the Great Fire and Flood of June 5, 1892.
The Music on the Square event in Oil City featuring Max Schang's Trio of Blues is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in Town Square.
CLARION - The admissions teams from Clarion, Edinboro and California universities will embark today on a three-day trip, beginning today, to spend one day on each campus.
Cranberry Class of 1956
Clarion Garden Club - Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met last week at Evermoore's in New Bethlehem.
Achievements
Tea Party to meet
July 20, 1999
