July 24, 2000
Conner Patrick Curran, son of Lisa and Pat Curran of Franklin, celebrated his first birthday today.
Updated: July 23, 2022 @ 5:45 am
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Venango, Clarion and Forest counties are medium in the agency’s COVID-19 community level categorization system.
Brosius
Here is the schedule for today and Sunday as the Oil Heritage Festival wraps up:
Pennsylvanians have been facing dangerously high temperatures and stifling humidity, and those conditions are sticking around this weekend.
Here is today’s Oil Heritage Festival schedule:
July 22, 2000
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
Friday, July 22
People attending the Oil Heritage Festival will have an opportunity to have their voices heard regarding the Northwest Pennsylvania Greenways Plan.
The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will present “Dance to the Music” with the InTransit Band from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at the RiverStone Estate.
The fourth concert in the Pipeline Alley concert series will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
The United Way will hold National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, most of the region reported nearly flat statistics in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period.
Here is today’s schedule on the first official day of the Oil Heritage Festival:
Christian Singles
BIRTHDAY — Kate Aaron will celebrate her 98th birthday Saturday, July 30. Aaron was born July 30, 1924, and is the daughter of the late Ed and Maggie Hartle, formerly of Marble. She married Wayne Aaron in 1941, and they had eight children. Kate Aaron is a member of St. Michael Church in Fryb…
Mary L. Strong of Fertigs, announces the wedding of her daughter, Erica Jo Williams, to Brian T. Schweickert of Oil City on Aug. 8, 2020.
July 21, 2000
The U.S. Department of Education has awarded PennWest Clarion’s TRIO Upward Bound program a five-year grant of $489,477 per year, through 2027, totaling nearly $2.5 million.
The Clarion Conservation District will hold Pennsylvania iMapInvasives’ third annual Invasive Species Scavenger Hunt, beginning next week.
Members of the Cranberry Economic Development Committee discussed updates involving local businesses and several other matters during their monthly meeting Tuesday.
Forest County commissioners were updated on progress at the county’s new transportation office during a brief meeting Wednesday morning.
July 20, 2000
Graduates
The Venango County Economic Development Authority heard a brief update on the 100 Seneca project in downtown Oil City during the panel’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
PennDOT will partner with the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, the Venango County Sheriff’s Department and the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA), will hold a free children’s bicycle rodeo Saturday to educate children on bike safety.
Nine local students are candidates for the 2022 Oil Heritage Festival queen.
The City of Oil City will begin conducting demographic surveys today for street reconstruction projects on several streets in conjunction with the city’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.
The Clarion Community Theater will present “Virgil’s Family Reunion” this Thursday through Saturday and again Thursday through Saturday, July 28-30, at 8 p.m. each night at the Sawmill Theater in Cook Forest.
July 19, 2000
Keystone Class of 1957
Oil City TOPS
Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Norman and Kitty Moore will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Wednesday.
Richard and Connie Shull of Oil City have announced the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Kayla Renee Shull to Jason Patrick Ochs, both of Chicago, Illinois.
The Oil Heritage Festival children’s fishing derby on Saturday will feature greatly expanded prize packages that are designed to encourage an interest in the natural world and outdoor activities.
Oil City Council accepted the retirements of longtime Oil City firefighters Bradley Davis and Bill Lamberton during its meeting on Thursday. Incorrect information was published in Friday’s newspaper.
July 18, 2000
A small book that provides a snapshot of oil boom days when Pennsylvania oil changed the world was recently shared with The Derrick’s newsroom staff by a subscriber.
