July 25, 2000

Franklin Area School District named George Svolos as its new high school assistant principal at the regular school board meeting Monday. Svolos will take the post formerly held by new high school principal William Vonada II. 

Storm causes power outages in area

  • From staff reports

According to the Penelec website, storms that rolled through the area on Sunday resulted in, at one point, more than 2,000 power outages throughout the area, the bulk of which were in Venango County.

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

LIMESTONE — About 50 Volkswagens were on the move Saturday in Clarion County, as the seventh annual “Dubs on the Move” VW Cruise started at Piney Meadows Campground and wound its way through Cook Forest before ending in Summerville, where it joined “Barrage Fest 3” music festival.

BIRTHDAY — Kate Aaron will celebrate her 98th birthday Saturday, July 30. Aaron was born July 30, 1924, and is the daughter of the late Ed and Maggie Hartle, formerly of Marble. She married Wayne Aaron in 1941, and they had eight children. Kate Aaron is a member of St. Michael Church in Fryb…

  • From staff reports

PennDOT will partner with the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, the Venango County Sheriff’s Department and the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA), will hold a free children’s bicycle rodeo Saturday to educate children on bike safety.

Richard and Connie Shull of Oil City have announced the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Kayla Renee Shull to Jason Patrick Ochs, both of Chicago, Illinois.