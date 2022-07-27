July 27, 2000

Oil City is not only hometown of the nation’s top living air ace, Col. Francis Gabreski, but it has two fighter aces to its credit, making it a rarity in U.S. military history. Gabreski boasts more than 34 kills to his credit during World War II and the Korean conflict. Maj. George Carpenter, the second Oil City fighter ace, is credited with destroying at least 12 Nazi planes in aerial combat and two on the ground during World War II.

Clarion Federal Credit Union has announced it is modernizing and changing its name to Top Tier Federal Credit Union, as it continues to grow and expand into 13 counties across northwestern Pennsylvania.

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

LIMESTONE — About 50 Volkswagens were on the move Saturday in Clarion County, as the seventh annual “Dubs on the Move” VW Cruise started at Piney Meadows Campground and wound its way through Cook Forest before ending in Summerville, where it joined “Barrage Fest 3” music festival.

  • From staff reports

According to the Penelec website, storms that rolled through the area on Sunday resulted in, at one point, more than 2,000 power outages throughout the area, the bulk of which were in Venango County.

BIRTHDAY — Kate Aaron will celebrate her 98th birthday Saturday, July 30. Aaron was born July 30, 1924, and is the daughter of the late Ed and Maggie Hartle, formerly of Marble. She married Wayne Aaron in 1941, and they had eight children. Kate Aaron is a member of St. Michael Church in Fryb…