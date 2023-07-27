July 27, 2001
A group of 13 Rocky Grove High School students and 13 local adults have returned from an 11-day tour of London, Paris, Switzerland and Germany.
Wednesday was Disability Awareness Day at the Clarion County Fair, and disabled people had the opportunity to enjoy all that the fair had to offer.
The third and final Clarion Summer Fest will take place Saturday, Aug. 5.
Rocky Grove Class of 1956
July 27, 2001
The Venango Conservation District board of directors received the State Conservation Commission’s Leadership Excellence Award last week.
Farmers National Bank of Canfield, Ohio, has promoted Joshua Fye to senior vice president, commercial banking team leader in Pennsylvania.
July 26, 2001
Cranberry School Board members discussed the ongoing renovation project at the high school and elementary school at the panel’s meeting Monday.
Bridge Builders Community Foundations (BBCF) has announced that 130 students were awarded scholarships for the 2023-24 school year.
Nick and Heather Skokowski of Oil City have announced the marriage of their daughter, Nicole Rose Skokowski, to Will Anderson Allen McFall, both of Converse, Texas.
Oil City Class of 1961
Dean’s list
July 25, 2001
The Franklin Fine Arts Council is seeking volunteers who want to help with its mission of promoting the arts, supporting events, and enhancing vitality and quality of life in the community and region.
FISHER — The northern Clarion County community of Fisher came alive Saturday for the first Millcreek Volunteer Fire Department Vendor and Artisan Show.
PennDOT and various safety partners hosted a free children’s bicycle rodeo Saturday in conjunction with the Oil Heritage Festival in Oil City.
Here is a rundown of the winners in the various categories in the Oil Heritage Festival parade on Saturday:
July 24, 2001
Volunteers and sponsors of the 25th Clarion County Foodstock drive kicked off the event Friday at Clarion Ford.
Shoup, Blair
While Thursday night’s storms dumped large hail and lots of rain on parts of northwest Pennsylvania, Venango County and the surrounding area went relatively unscathed.
July 23, 2001
A special worship service will be held Saturday, July 29, to celebrate the retirement of the Rev. Sandra K. Jones, pastor of Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City.
Rocky Grove Class of 1964
The Walmart Supercenter in Cranberry held a re-grand opening celebration Friday where associates unveiled a variety of new upgrades to the store.
A total of 33 children participated in the Oil Heritage Festival children’s parade Thursday.
July 21, 2001
BIRTHDAY — Kate Aaron of Marble will celebrate her 99th birthday Sunday, July 30. Aaron, the daughter of Ed and Maggie Hartle, married her husband, Wayne Aaron, in 1941, and they were the parents of eight children. Wayne Aaron passed away in 1998. Cards wishing Kate a happy birthday may be s…
Dennis and Donna Reinsel of Franklin are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
Hope 21 Ministry is holding a clothing giveaway Saturday at Crossing Free Methodist Church in Oil City.
The South Side Neighborhood Association of Oil City will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the downstairs meeting room at the Oil City Library.
The United Way of Venango County has partnered with area hair stylists and PA 2-1-1 to hold its annual back to school Hair Affair event.
BUTLER — Independence Health System announced several appointments to its leadership team Thursday, including Karen Allen as president of Clarion Hospital and Butler Memorial Hospital.
Tuesday, July 25
July 20, 2001
Patriots Project to meet
PennDOT and its various safety partners will host a free children’s bicycle rodeo Saturday in conjunction with the Oil Heritage Festival in Oil City.