July 28, 1999
Four young boys, ages 12-14, will be charged for a vandalism spree in Clintonville, which included spray painting graffiti all over town.
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's June seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, for the most part, was down from May, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
Gary and Mary Parson of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Clarion County commissioners took steps Tuesday to fix a flood-damaged bridge, remodel three county buildings and improve a county road.
CLARION - A portion of Clarion University's "office consolidation project" could soon be realized.
Oil City TOPS - Nine TOPS and five KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Polk resident Tami Walbourn Sari completed the Tahoe Rim Trail Run, a 104-mile race in Nevada that spanned two days earlier this month.
Master Reilly's Family Martial Arts is moving out of the Cranberry Mall this week.
"Day Off" by D.P. Warner won the Best in Show award at this year's Oil Heritage Festival Art Show.
Venango County will sponsor a collection of household hazardous waste and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center, 134 Hangar Drive, next to Venango Regional Airport.
PennDOT, the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce and other safety partners held a children's bicycle rodeo Saturday in Oil City as part of the Oil Heritage Festival.
CLARION - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will close Route 66 in Porter Township, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday and lasting through 6 a.m. Monday, for a mill and fill project.
Valley Grove School Board has a new member.
The tragic April 1912 sinking of the RMS Titanic hit home for readers of The Derrick as two women who had made plans to visit Oil City that summer were passengers on the doomed luxury steamship.
The state seeks public input on possible usage of public parking for State Game Lands 96 along Route 428 during a repaving project in Venango and Crawford counties.
In 1912, the local economy was booming. Although not everyone could afford a first-class ticket on a luxury steamer such as the Titanic, there were plenty of modern conveniences available to the average housewife in the Oil Region.
Thomas E. Shiner Sr. and Judith Shiner will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Tuesday.
Abigail Watson-Popescu, of Titusville, has been hired as the new Oil Region Alliance assistant project manager.
The Clarion Free Library's summer program - "Tails and Tails" - is wrapping up.
CLARION - Cavco Industries has announced a $153 million acquisition of the Commodore Corp., the largest independent builder of modular and manufactured housing in the U.S.
Cranberry Class of 1965
July 27, 1999
July 26, 1999
NEW BETHLEHEM - Mixed among the Jeeps and muscle cars at the Clarion County Fair's Vintage Car and Jeep Show Sunday was a stately relic from the early days of motoring, a 1923 Ford.
Rocky Grove Class of 1970
July 24, 1999
The Days Inn hotel in Oil City remains closed, though the hotel manager had hoped to have it open by the Oil Heritage Festival.
Anyone who walks by the Oil City or Franklin libraries next week will likely see chalk drawings on the sidewalk that are the creations of Chalk Talk participants.
Oil City Mayor Bill Moon made a presentation at Thursday's city council meeting to public works director Howard Faunce.
Precious Paws Animal Rescue is looking for volunteers to play with the puppies that arrived from Texas on Wednesday.
July 23, 1999
Tri-City bridge club - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Maryann Richardson, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Barb Crudo and Lois Greggs, third.
Graduation exercises were held for 13 students of the practical nursing program at Venango Technology Center in Oil City.
Chuck and Carolyn Porter of Franklin celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 10.
