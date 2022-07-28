July 28, 2000
Sean Saunders was congratulated enthusiastically by his Franklin Little League teammates Thursday after belting a home run. Franklin beat Punxsatawney, 4-2, to qualify for the state tournament.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 28, 2022 @ 7:49 am
Sean Saunders was congratulated enthusiastically by his Franklin Little League teammates Thursday after belting a home run. Franklin beat Punxsatawney, 4-2, to qualify for the state tournament.
July 28, 2000
Thomas and Judith Karg of Oil City celebrated their 60-year wedding anniversary April 28.
Brian and Darla Creighton of Seneca announce the marriage of their son, Jacob Creighton, to Taylor Wilkins, on May 20, 2022, in Raleigh, North Carolina.
The Clarion County Fair is in full swing, and New Bethlehem-based district judge Jeff Miller has a ringside seat for all the activities at the fair.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.02 billion, making it the nation’s fourth largest lottery prize.
Wireless Zone, a Verizon retailer, is hosting its annual backpack giveaway from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at stores across the country.
The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donors.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region reported increases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period.
Clarion Area Class of 1960
Thomas and Susan Dechant of Franklin announce the marriage of their son, Kyle Dechant, to Dina Rosenblatt, both of Washington, D.C. on July 3, 2022.
July 27, 2000
CLARION — Clarion Area School District plans to create a middle school recently moved another step forward.
Wednesday, July 27
Oil City Class of 1975
Oil City TOPS
Horn, Baum and Welms
State Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) will host her annual Nifty Sixty Expo on Friday, Aug. 5, at the Clarion Mall.
July 26, 2000
Clarion Federal Credit Union has announced it is modernizing and changing its name to Top Tier Federal Credit Union, as it continues to grow and expand into 13 counties across northwestern Pennsylvania.
The Junior Olympics and children’s parade were brought back into the Oil Heritage Festival lineup of activities this year after a two-year hiatus.
BROOKVILLE — What began as a garage hobby has expanded into a 10,000 gallon a year distillery.
The Clarion County Fair opened Sunday amid enthusiasm among attendees and all those involved in bringing together the annual event.
LIMESTONE — About 50 Volkswagens were on the move Saturday in Clarion County, as the seventh annual “Dubs on the Move” VW Cruise started at Piney Meadows Campground and wound its way through Cook Forest before ending in Summerville, where it joined “Barrage Fest 3” music festival.
July 25, 2000
According to the Penelec website, storms that rolled through the area on Sunday resulted in, at one point, more than 2,000 power outages throughout the area, the bulk of which were in Venango County.
Brosius
July 24, 2000
Here is the schedule for today and Sunday as the Oil Heritage Festival wraps up:
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Venango, Clarion and Forest counties are medium in the agency’s COVID-19 community level categorization system.
Pennsylvanians have been facing dangerously high temperatures and stifling humidity, and those conditions are sticking around this weekend.
Here is today’s Oil Heritage Festival schedule:
July 22, 2000
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
People attending the Oil Heritage Festival will have an opportunity to have their voices heard regarding the Northwest Pennsylvania Greenways Plan.
The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will present “Dance to the Music” with the InTransit Band from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at the RiverStone Estate.
The fourth concert in the Pipeline Alley concert series will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
The United Way will hold National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, most of the region reported nearly flat statistics in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period.
Here is today’s schedule on the first official day of the Oil Heritage Festival:
Christian Singles
4 family garage sale, furniture, antiques, home decor, HH…
FRANKLIN - Yard sale July 29 & 30 9-4. 2128 Utica Rd.…
OC - Multi Family sale 1135 Grandview. July 28th 5-8, Jul…
THE BROOKVILLE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT is accepting applicat…
Yard Sale - 924 Lebeouf Trail Rd, Titusville, July 30th &…
There will be a presentation on the “Danger of an Article…
-Petersheim’s- Red Haven peaches, sweet corn, cucumbers, …
Strawberries, Blueberries, Sweet Corn, watermelon. Baughm…