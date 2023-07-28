A new facility director will begin work Monday morning at Polk Center. Wayne Weimer, the former assistant facility director at Ebensburg Center in Cambria County, was tapped Friday by the state Department of Public Welfare to take over the top job at Polk on a permanent basis.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and various safety partners will host a free children’s bicycle rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 5 in the parking lot of Titusville City Hall, 107 N. Franklin Street, for children ages 5 to 12.
The President Township Volunteer Fire Department hasn’t been dispatched by Venango County 911 since early June at the request of the township supervisors, who have expressed concerns about the department.