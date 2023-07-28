July 28, 2001

A new facility director will begin work Monday morning at Polk Center. Wayne Weimer, the former assistant facility director at Ebensburg Center in Cambria County, was tapped Friday by the state Department of Public Welfare to take over the top job at Polk on a permanent basis.

0
0
0
0
0

PennDOT to host bicycle rodeo in Titusville
Community News

PennDOT to host bicycle rodeo in Titusville

  • From staff reports

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and various safety partners will host a free children’s bicycle rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 5 in the parking lot of Titusville City Hall, 107 N. Franklin Street, for children ages 5 to 12.

WEDDING: Skokowski/McFall
Community News

WEDDING: Skokowski/McFall

Nick and Heather Skokowski of Oil City have announced the marriage of their daughter, Nicole Rose Skokowski, to Will Anderson Allen McFall, both of Converse, Texas.

Community News

Region escapes brunt of storms

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

While Thursday night’s storms dumped large hail and lots of rain on parts of northwest Pennsylvania, Venango County and the surrounding area went relatively unscathed.