July 30, 2001

The 48th Christian P. Cauvel family reunion was held July 21 at Two Mile Run County Park with 53 people in attendance.

Bridge upgrade set in Clarion County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that a bridge rehabilitation with a detour on Olean Trail (Route 2005) in Limestone Township, Clarion County, will take place Aug. 7 through 22.

PennDOT to host bicycle rodeo in Titusville

  • From staff reports

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and various safety partners will host a free children’s bicycle rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 5 in the parking lot of Titusville City Hall, 107 N. Franklin Street, for children ages 5 to 12.

WEDDING: Skokowski/McFall

Nick and Heather Skokowski of Oil City have announced the marriage of their daughter, Nicole Rose Skokowski, to Will Anderson Allen McFall, both of Converse, Texas.