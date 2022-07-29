July 29, 2000

Generation 21, a Youth for Christ International musical team from Africa, will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the bandstand in Franklin’s South Park. They are sponsored by the local Youth for Christ agency.

UNION AWARD — Richard “Dick” Perry of Oil City was awarded a 50-year membership certificate for achieving 50 continuous years of membership in the Laborers International Union of North America, Local 323. Perry received the Gold Card Member Status this week.

Credit union undergoes name change

Clarion Federal Credit Union has announced it is modernizing and changing its name to Top Tier Federal Credit Union, as it continues to grow and expand into 13 counties across northwestern Pennsylvania.

Dozens of VWs were on the move at annual cruise

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

LIMESTONE — About 50 Volkswagens were on the move Saturday in Clarion County, as the seventh annual “Dubs on the Move” VW Cruise started at Piney Meadows Campground and wound its way through Cook Forest before ending in Summerville, where it joined “Barrage Fest 3” music festival.

Storm causes power outages in area

  • From staff reports

According to the Penelec website, storms that rolled through the area on Sunday resulted in, at one point, more than 2,000 power outages throughout the area, the bulk of which were in Venango County.