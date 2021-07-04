July 3, 1999
Stephen Knight of Oil City was found dead Friday afternoon in East Sandy Creek at Coulter's Hole. State Police are waiting for autopsy results to determine what killed him.
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
- State driver license and photo centers will be closed today through Monday.
Oil City Garden Club - Oil City Garden Club members have been busy throughout the summer weeding and keeping gardens and planters around the city watered and in good shape.
PROMOTED - Diane Turner, formerly of Oil City, has been promoted to lieutenant at the Charleston County Sheriff's Office in Charleston, South Carolina. She is currently assigned to the Bureau of Patrol Services. Turner is married to Dustin Turner, who is a sergeant with the sheriff's office.…
Polk State Center is funded through Medicaid and supported by both federal and state funds, according to the state Department of Health website.
A motion to expedite several pending actions in federal court related to the scheduled closure of Polk State Center has been filed in the Pennsylvania Middle District Court.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Carolyn Deets of Canal Township. The article was submitted by her family.
Kristen Deets, the cosmetology instructor at Crawford County Career and Technical Center, has a national champion on her hands.
July 2, 1999
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 13,705 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,558 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,191 tests were positive for the virus. As of Thursday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
Oil City Class of 1952
Franklin's popular Taste of Talent vocal competition will start July 7 after the first round was canceled Wednesday due to rainstorms.
Saturday
Liberty 5K Run/Walk
MARIENVILLE - The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service will realign 815 feet of the North Country National Scenic Trail near Amsler Spring in Jenks Township, Forest County, to protect soil and water resources and better maintain trail conditions.
The Oil Heritage Festival prince and princess will be crowned after a tally of votes in the annual Tiny Tot Contest held by Youth Alternatives as part of the city's annual festival.
J&L
July 1, 1999
A route survey done as part of PennDOT's oversize load permitting does include a height survey. The route survey looks for overhead obstructions as well as the structural appropriateness of bridges and overpasses to accommodate an oversize load, which is anything 13 feet, 6 inches or higher.
Oil City will be featured again in an installment of the "Our Town" series on WQLN, the PBS television station in Erie.
June 30, 1999
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's May seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down from April, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
MARIENVILLE - At noon on Tuesday, there were 310 people at the Rainbow Family of Love and Light regional gathering, in the forest between Marienville and Ridgway.
A open house for the new Venango County Community Recycling Center will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, July 16, at the facility next to the Venango Regional Airport.
Richard "Rick" and Judy Copley of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Janelle Pezzuti is the valedictorian for the Clarion-Limestone High School Class of 2021.
Youth Connection Day will be celebrated Thursday in Venango County.
Graduates
The following students at Clarion-Limestone High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
