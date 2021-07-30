July 30, 1999
Cancer claims the life of Tyler Crow, 2, of Rocky Grove after his valiant battle with the disease. "He was an amazing boy. He made it easy to be parents," said his mother Jennifer Crow.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
July 30, 1999
Cancer claims the life of Tyler Crow, 2, of Rocky Grove after his valiant battle with the disease. "He was an amazing boy. He made it easy to be parents," said his mother Jennifer Crow.
082821MohawkLoopRamble in HOLDPICS -> Good Times
PennDOT has announced that the Exit 60 eastbound Shippenville ramp on Interstate 80 will be closed from 6 p.m. today through 6 a.m. Monday as part of the ongoing resurfacing project for Interstate 80 in Clarion County.
WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15th District, and U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, a California Democrat, introduced a bill to reauthorize the federal orphan well remediation program under the Energy Policy Act of 2005 for five years at $50 million per year.
More than 11,000 data breaches, causing exposure of more than 1.6 billion personal records over a span of about 15 years, is at the core of the Unemployment Compensation (UC) fraud uptick, according to a press release from the state Department of Labor and Industry.
Today
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Sunnie Clickett and Barry Cressman, third.
Applications are being accepted for another round of the Northwest Commission's Greenways Block Grant program's funding for 2019-22.
The United Way of the Titusville Region and the Titusville High School Student United Way/Interact will host the annual Stuff the Bus event from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, in Scheide Park.
TITUSVILLE - The United Way of Titusville's 2021 campaign kickoff will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at the YWCA Lawn, 212 N. Franklin St.
July 30, 1999
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is conducting a recreation site analysis (RSA) of the developed recreation sites in the Allegheny National Forest.
Here is a list of all the Oil Heritage Festival queens since the first festival back in 1979:
WRC CHANGES - Two people have been named to new administrative positions with WRC Senior Services. Ashley Buzard, a New Bethlehem native, was named administrator of Highland Oaks, a three-story personal care community in Clarion. She was most recently the personal care home administrator at …
PITTSBURGH - UPMC on Wednesday announced that its board of directors has unanimously selected Leslie C. Davis to succeed Jeffrey A. Romoff as president and chief executive officer, effective Sunday.
July 29, 1999
CLARION - Clarion County law enforcement agencies have become suspicious that pills appearing to be legitimate prescription medication are actually fentanyl.
Blood drive
HARRISBURG - Officials in Gov. Tom Wolf's administration say the prevalence of ticks in Pennsylvania is high right now, and they are pointing out the numerous diseases ticks can carry while reminding residents of ways to protect themselves.
CLARION - Tripadvisor has recognized Clarion River Brewing Co. as a 2021 Travelers' Choice award winner for food quality and service.
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission on Wednesday delivered its final $450 million payment to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Five 2021 high school graduates from Venango County have received $500 scholarships from the faith-based Together We Can coalition for essays they wrote.
NEW BETHLEHEM - It was a special day on Wednesday for some special people at the Clarion County Fair.
CLARION - There will be fewer first-year students on the Clarion University campus this year - about 29% fewer.
The Venango County Historical Society will hold a local history sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 307 S. Park St., Franklin.
Clarion County commissioners took steps Tuesday to fix a flood-damaged bridge, remodel three county buildings and improve a county road.
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's June seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, for the most part, was down from May, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
Gary and Mary Parson of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Oil City TOPS - Nine TOPS and five KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
CLARION - A portion of Clarion University's "office consolidation project" could soon be realized.
Polk resident Tami Walbourn Sari completed the Tahoe Rim Trail Run, a 104-mile race in Nevada that spanned two days earlier this month.
July 28, 1999
"Day Off" by D.P. Warner won the Best in Show award at this year's Oil Heritage Festival Art Show.
PennDOT, the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce and other safety partners held a children's bicycle rodeo Saturday in Oil City as part of the Oil Heritage Festival.
CLARION - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will close Route 66 in Porter Township, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday and lasting through 6 a.m. Monday, for a mill and fill project.
Valley Grove School Board has a new member.
The tragic April 1912 sinking of the RMS Titanic hit home for readers of The Derrick as two women who had made plans to visit Oil City that summer were passengers on the doomed luxury steamship.
The state seeks public input on possible usage of public parking for State Game Lands 96 along Route 428 during a repaving project in Venango and Crawford counties.
Cranberry Area School District in Seneca, PA (Venango Cou…
Baughman’s Market - Peaches, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons.…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches, Sweet Corn, Lodi Apples, Blueberr…
Black floor mat found near Zacheral’s car wash on Riversi…
Found cell phone on Rt. 157 East of Oil City. Call 814-677-4683
Found med size Brindle by Millcreek boat launch on July 2…
Found rabbit on Hamilton Corners Road off Rt. 8 in Cherry…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…