July 6, 1999
Temperatures hit 92 degrees in Venango County Monday, following high readings of 91 Saturday and 92 Sunday. Two people were treated for heat exhaustion at Northwest Medical Center Monday.
Venango County Democrats
Franklin Class of 1970
July 5, 1999
In 1871, six years after the Civil War ended and 12 years after Col. Edwin Drake struck oil in Titusville, Oil City was a booming oil town that was growing more prosperous every day.
Although the Daily Derrick was first published in 1871, it was the offspring of several other short-lived local newspapers.
July 3, 1999
- State driver license and photo centers will be closed today through Monday.
Oil City Garden Club - Oil City Garden Club members have been busy throughout the summer weeding and keeping gardens and planters around the city watered and in good shape.
PROMOTED - Diane Turner, formerly of Oil City, has been promoted to lieutenant at the Charleston County Sheriff's Office in Charleston, South Carolina. She is currently assigned to the Bureau of Patrol Services. Turner is married to Dustin Turner, who is a sergeant with the sheriff's office.…
Polk State Center is funded through Medicaid and supported by both federal and state funds, according to the state Department of Health website.
A motion to expedite several pending actions in federal court related to the scheduled closure of Polk State Center has been filed in the Pennsylvania Middle District Court.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Carolyn Deets of Canal Township. The article was submitted by her family.
Kristen Deets, the cosmetology instructor at Crawford County Career and Technical Center, has a national champion on her hands.
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
July 2, 1999
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 13,705 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,558 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,191 tests were positive for the virus. As of Thursday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
Oil City Class of 1952
Franklin's popular Taste of Talent vocal competition will start July 7 after the first round was canceled Wednesday due to rainstorms.
Saturday
Liberty 5K Run/Walk
MARIENVILLE - The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service will realign 815 feet of the North Country National Scenic Trail near Amsler Spring in Jenks Township, Forest County, to protect soil and water resources and better maintain trail conditions.
The Oil Heritage Festival prince and princess will be crowned after a tally of votes in the annual Tiny Tot Contest held by Youth Alternatives as part of the city's annual festival.
J&L
July 1, 1999
A route survey done as part of PennDOT's oversize load permitting does include a height survey. The route survey looks for overhead obstructions as well as the structural appropriateness of bridges and overpasses to accommodate an oversize load, which is anything 13 feet, 6 inches or higher.
Oil City will be featured again in an installment of the "Our Town" series on WQLN, the PBS television station in Erie.
