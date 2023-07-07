July 7, 2001
Matt Lynn scattered four hits and Josh Troup ripped a two-run homer Friday to lead Franklin past Clarion, 8-3, in the District 25 Junior League All-Star Tournament.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Peggy Mathers of Oil City. The article was submitted by her family.)
Tri-County Singles
Keystone Class of 1957
PennDOT has announced an upcoming bridge rehabilitation with a detour starting later this month on Master Road (Route 3020) in Richland Township, Clarion County.
Mulholland-McKinley
The Oil City Library has more events planned in the Library Hall space on its second floor.
Sugarcreek Borough Council on Wednesday approved buying four hot spots for police vehicle computers.
Two blood drives are planned later this month in Venango County.
Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District will hold registration for new students for the 2023-24 school year from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 8 and 9.
The Allegheny Valley Conservancy has announced plans for its annual Allegheny River outing.
Community Services of Venango County has announced the dates and pickup locations for senior citizens farmers market vouchers.
Ken Burkett, executive director of the Jefferson County Historical Society, will display his personal collection of items from the 105th Regiment of the Pennsylvania Volunteers at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Redbank Valley History Center at 301 Broad St. in New Bethlehem.
Oil City Garden Club
Berlin-Spence
The Atlantic Avenue Church nursery school and preschool in Franklin is accepting registrations for the 2023-24 school year.
A free firearms law class will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at the Quality Inn in Franklin.
July 6, 2001
Robert and Kay Carone, longtime Oil City residents who now live in Erie, are celebrating their 60-year wedding anniversary today.
LIMESTONE — There is a mystery in the Limestone Cemetery — where is a man who was laid to rest decades ago buried?
The Venango and Franklin Chambers of Commerce, Venango County commissioners and Entrepreneurs Forever will host two information and networking sessions for small businesses this month at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
J & L
The Rev. Jack and Patty Winger of Shippenville are celebrating their 60-year wedding anniversary today.
The second week of Clarion Summer Fest is kicking off Friday.
The Crawford Area Transportation Authority will begin a new transportation service in Titusville on Monday.
Changes have been announced for the Junior Olympics and children’s parade at this year’s Oil Heritage Festival in Oil City.
July 5, 2001
Schwab
July 3, 2001
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Shirley Margaret Hays of Franklin. The article was submitted by her family.)
Redeemer Anglican Church in Franklin will hold two Worship in the Park outdoor services in Franklin’s Bandstand Park.
July 2, 2001
Matric Limited employees
The committee working on the Oil City Library’s theater restoration is kicking off its fundraising with three events to be held this summer in the theater.
Face painter Alisha Agnew will be one of the participants at the 10-year anniversary celebration for the Tionesta Market Village on Saturday, July 8.
Bridge Buddies — Winners in Wednesday’s Bridge Buddies game were Cynthia Moon, Sonja Hawkins, Gail Capen, Donna Fletcher and Mary Kay Berlin.
Dean’s list
Clarion Class of 1960
Oil Creek State Park has several activities planned in July.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Orange air quality action day today for all of Pennsylvania for particulate matter from the smoke from Canadian wildfires.