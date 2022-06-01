June 1, 2000
Rocky Grove High School assistant principal Randy Baughman agreed to take a plunge into a tank of water whenever students made an accurate throw in support of the school’s accelerated reader program.
Updated: June 1, 2022 @ 8:59 am
June 1, 2000
St. Mark’s
Graduates
Oil City TOPS
Lakeview Alumni
Rocky Grove Class of 1956
A new Airbnb enterprise has opened in Farmington Township, at 36044 Route 66 in Crown.
May 31, 2000
Scholarships
About 100 people turned out for Memorial Day ceremonies at the cemetery in Clarion on Monday. Co-hosted by Craig E. Fleming American Legion Post 66 and Ross A. McGinnis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 214, the ceremony included remarks by Ray McGunigle and musical selections by the Clarion Are…
More than 150 cyclists participated in the first Roughneck Gravel Roubaix bike race on Saturday.
More than 100 racers, with family and crew, came from various states and Canada for the 25th Two Mile Run Regatta, sponsored by the Three Rivers Outboard Racing Association.
Oil City Class of 1961
Dean’s list
A number of North Clarion High School students received awards at the recent awards assembly held Wednesday.
State Sen. Scott Hutchinson and local police will host an “Illegible License Plate” event to help residents replace their vehicles’ hard-to-read license plates.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
Beginning in July, the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will feature a new Certified Medical Assistant and Phlebotomy course, which will be free for qualifying students.
Ruby Smith is valedictorian of the Clarion-Limestone High School Class of 2022.
The following students at Clarion-Limestone High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Brandon
May 30, 2000
The Oil City farmers market is set to open its 2022 season in mid-June. The open-air curb market will operate 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, beginning June 16, and continuing through Sept. 30 on lower Central Avenue near Christ Episcopal Church and the Oil City Library.
A new bed and breakfast enterprise has opened in Farmington Township and owners are holding an open house today and Sunday.
The Forest Area School District won the annual Building Community Award from the Penn State Center on Rural Education and Communities.
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
The following is a list of veterans from Venango, Clarion and Forest counties who have passed away since Memorial Day 2021:
Early this month, it was announced at the Franklin City Council meeting that council member Fred Mays had tendered his resignation and that council will accept letters until the end of the month from anyone who is interested in filling the seat.
On May 4, students from Franklin High School’s BEST robotics team were given the opportunity to tour the Komatsu Mining Corp. in Franklin.
May 27, 2000
During his visit to many areas of Venango County on Wednesday, Khazar Ibrahim, the ambassador of Azerbaijan to the U.S., reflected on his impressions of the region.
Denton E. and Beverly Lake of Franklin will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Wednesday.
May 26, 2000
Randy and Karen Lehrian will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, June 3.
Thomas and Joyce Lindsay of Oil City will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
SELECTED — Matthew Lerch has been named to a second term on Janney’s Branch Manager Leadership Council. Lerch is executive vice president of wealth management at Janney’s Clarion office. He has been a financial adviser since 1990. He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration fr…
Pfc. Hunter Craddock of Clarion graduated May 19 from the U.S. Army A701st BCT/OSUT — Military Police School. The ceremony was held at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
The Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School will hold its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2022 on Sunday in the high school gymnasium.
Alana R. Brooks has been named valedictorian of the North Clarion High School Class of 2022.
