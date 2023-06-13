June 13, 2001
John Conrady was hired by Sandycreek Township to inspect its 500,000-gallon water supply tank off Pone Lane.
Updated: June 13, 2023 @ 7:55 am
June 13, 2001
The Oil City Arts Council has three Pipeline Alley shows remaining this summer.
The following students at Venango Technology Center were named to the List of Excellence for the fourth-quarter grading period:
The Venango County Historical Society will host a memorial open house on Thursday in honor of Carolee Michener.
Rossbacher Insurance Group has been honored as the Erie Insurance Giving Network “Agency of the Year” for its community involvement in 2023.
PROMOTED — Heidi Whistle has been promoted to retail store manager at Artist’s Attic in Oil City and Porch Music Store in Franklin. Whistle’s performance, dedication and commitment to exceptional customer service have earned her this achievement, according to Holly Gibbons, the owner of both…
Dean’s list
Oil City TOPS
The Silver Cornet Band will host a meet the band night from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at the Franklin High School band room.
The Department of Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics at PennWest-Clarion will host Stars Over Clarion at 7 p.m. July 7 and Aug. 4 in the Science and Technology Center’s Peirce Planetarium.
The Oil City Arts Council and ARTS Oil City are once again teaming up to organize the annual Oil Heritage Festival art show.
WASHINGTON — Allegheny National Forest will receive $5.5 million from the U.S. Department of the Interior to plug 48 old oil and gas wells, according to a joint news release from U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman.
June 12, 2001
Cranberry Class of 1960
CLARION — Saturday the Clarion community said “thank-you” to firefighters while raising money for a mission trip.
The following students at Franklin High School were named to the honors lists for the fourth quarter grading period:
The Oil City Arts Council will hold its Jolly July 3rd Festival from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday, July 3, in Justus Park.
Ronald and Joyce Alberta of Marianne Estates, Shippenville, celebrated their 60-year wedding anniversary Thursday.
The following students at Cranberry High School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the fourth-quarter grading period:
The following students at Clarion-Limestone Elementary School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the fourth-quarter grading period:
Graduates
Keystone Class of 1961
Bridge Buddies
Oil City crews will sweep streets next week in Rayland Park and Oliver Manor.
June 11, 2001
Blood drive
PennDOT has announced two detours in Clarion County due to projects.
Pennsylvania American Water has signed an agreement with Farmington Township in Clarion County to purchase the township’s water and wastewater systems for $5.545 million.
The Wolf’s Corners Youth & Ag group will be at the Tionesta Market Village from 10 a.m. to noon or later on Saturday, June 24.
Many graduating Oil City High School seniors received awards and scholarships.
The former Honeywell building at 1345 15th St. in Franklin has been under new ownership for a couple of months, according to information from the Venango County website.
WARREN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced the release of silver flies, a new biological control on the Allegheny National Forest, to help combat the non-native, invasive hemlock woolly adelgid.
St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Franklin will hold a Eucharistic procession through downtown Franklin on Sunday.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of State Parks and the Department of Transportation propose to mitigate small transportation project impacts to state park land by creating a land mitigation bank, as follows, according to a news release received…
Seniors For Safe Driving has scheduled driver improvement courses at the following locations:
HARRISBURG — Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt announced a statewide audit of the May 16 Democratic primary for Pennsylvania Supreme Court found no discrepancies between the original and audited unofficial results.
Dale and Debby Deeter of Carlton are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
WASHINGTON — Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman co-introduced bipartisan legislation that is designed to strengthen U.S. trade remedy laws to combat unfair trade practices and protect American workers, according to a news release from Fetterman’s office.
HARRISBURG — The Shapiro administration announced it has completely eliminated a backlog of Medicaid provider enrollment and revalidation applications, paving the way for more health care providers to become part of the Medicaid program, according to a Department of Human Service news release.
Dean’s list