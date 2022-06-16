A mix of clouds and sun this morning then strong thunderstorms this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Adam and Alisha Klingensmith of Franklin christened the houseboat Al E. Gheny. The “boat” is the office of Allegheny River Canoe Rental of Elk Street in Franklin. Co-owner Keith Reagle said the Klingensmiths won the right to christen the structure by submitting the winning name in a contest last year.
RETIRES — Brian Hale has retired from Forest Area School District after serving as a teacher for 35 years. He was hired in August 1987 and taught kindergarten, first, second and fourth grades over the years at East and West Forest elementary schools. He developed an annual fourth-grade curri…
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry & Tourism has received a $20,000 Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission Keystone Historic Preservation planning grant to assess nonprofit-owned historic buildings with rental potential in the region.
MEADVILLE — State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Saturday joined the French Creek Valley Conservancy and the Pennsylvania Organization for Waterways and Rivers to celebrate French Creek as the 2022 River of the Year.
HIRED — The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry & Tourism has hired Grace St. Clair as a new project coordinator. She interned at the ORA for three summers while pursuing a bachelor’s degree from Clarion University. She graduated summa cum laude in May from the university’s honors …