June 17, 1999

Christian Life Academy students, including Tonya Allio, Dolin Kurtzhals and Krista Marsh, donated a stained-glass mosaic of the Drake Well building to the Drake Well Museum. The art, designed by art teacher Darlene Fescenmyer, was created by thirty-five CLA High School students over the last two years.

  • From staff reports

Tri-City Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Frank Klinger and Maryann Richardson, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.

PROMOTED - Tony "Michael" Zampogna Jr., a former area resident, has been promoted to services development manager for Caterpillar Inc. He will be responsible for worldwide sales, marketing and services development for all of Caterpillar's Remanufactured products for Resource Industries. Zamp…

Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held June 7, with 10 members weighing in.

BIRTHDAY - Shirley Zacherl, a resident of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, will celebrate her 86th birthday on Saturday. Cards may be sent to her, in care of the facility, at 10 Vo-Tech Drive, Oil City.