June 17, 2000

Three journeyman maintenance technicians at Franklin Industries, Orah Shaffer, Matt Kossick and Tom Mays, completed an 8,300-hour program, which usually takes a year, in just four months. The apprenticeship and training program was offered by the Department of Labor.

Venango Catholic/St. Stephen honor roll

The following students at Venango Region Catholic School, which includes Venango Catholic High School and St. Stephen Elementary School, have been named to the honor roll for the fourth-quarter grading period:

RETIRES — Brian Hale has retired from Forest Area School District after serving as a teacher for 35 years. He was hired in August 1987 and taught kindergarten, first, second and fourth grades over the years at East and West Forest elementary schools. He developed an annual fourth-grade curri…

BIRTHDAY — Shirley Zacherl, a resident of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, will celebrate her 87th birthday Sunday. Cards may be sent to her, in care of the facility, at 10 Vo-Tech Drive, Oil City.

ORA receives $20,000 grant to assess historic buildings
ORA receives $20,000 grant to assess historic buildings

  • From staff reports

The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry & Tourism has received a $20,000 Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission Keystone Historic Preservation planning grant to assess nonprofit-owned historic buildings with rental potential in the region.

DCNR celebrates French Creek as 2022 River of the Year
DCNR celebrates French Creek as 2022 River of the Year

  • From staff reports

MEADVILLE — State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Saturday joined the French Creek Valley Conservancy and the Pennsylvania Organization for Waterways and Rivers to celebrate French Creek as the 2022 River of the Year.